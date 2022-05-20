The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Orlando Area April 2022 Employment Data

Governor DeSantis Announces Orlando Metro Area Gained the Highest Number of Private Sector Jobs Over the Year in April 2022 with 9.1% Increase

Orlando, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Orlando area gained the highest number of private sector jobs among all metro areas over the year in April 2022 and had the fastest private sector over-the-year job growth rate. The Orlando area added 102,200 new private sector jobs, increasing by 9.1 percent over the year. In April 2022, the Orlando area’s unemployment rate was 2.6 percent, a decrease of 2.9 percentage points from 5.5 percent reported in April 2021. The Orlando area’s labor force increased by 77,238 over the year in April 2022, an increase of 5.9 percent.

The industries gaining the most jobs over the year were leisure and hospitality (+49,300 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (+20,800 jobs); and professional and business services (+20,100 jobs). In April 2022, the Orlando metro area led the metro areas in job gains over the year in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, and other services.

In April 2022, Florida’s unemployment rate decreased by 2.1 percentage points over the year to 3.0 percent and continues to remain below the national rate, which is currently 3.6 percent. Florida’s unemployment rate has remained below the national rate for 17 consecutive months and has declined or held steady for 21 consecutive months. As of April 2022, Florida employers have added jobs for 24 consecutive months since May 2020.

Data in the month of April continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 515,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the statewide April 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases.



