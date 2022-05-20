The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Miami Area April 2022 Employment Data





Governor DeSantis Announces Miami Metro Area Reaches More Than 1.1 Million Private Sector Jobs, Up 7.6% Over the Year



Miami, Fla. —Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Miami area reached 1,100,600 private sector jobs in April 2022, an increase of 77,900 jobs, or 7.6 percent. This represents the second-highest number of private sector jobs gained over the year in April 2022 among all metro areas. The Miami area unemployment rate was 2.6 percent in April 2022, down 3.5 percentage points from the April 2021 rate of 6.1 percent. The Miami area labor force increased by 19,592 over the year, a 1.5 percent increase.

The industries gaining the most jobs over the year were: trade, transportation, and utilities (+23,900 jobs); leisure and hospitality (+22,500 jobs); and professional and business services (+13,600 jobs). The Miami metro area led all metro areas in job gains over the year in trade, transportation, and utilities (+23,900 jobs) and education and health services (+5,300 jobs).

In April 2022, Florida’s unemployment rate decreased by 2.1 percentage points over the year to 3.0 percent and continues to remain below the national rate, which is currently 3.6 percent. Florida’s unemployment rate has remained below the national rate for 17 consecutive months and has declined or held steady for 21 consecutive months. As of April 2022, Florida employers have added jobs for 24 consecutive months since May 2020.

Data in the month of April continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 515,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.



To view the statewide April 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases.

