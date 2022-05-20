Submit Release
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces Southwest Florida April 2022 Employment Data

Governor DeSantis Announces Southwest Florida Labor Force Up More Than 21,000 Over the Year in April 2022

Naples, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Southwest Florida’s labor force increased by 21,264 over the year. The Fort Myers area labor force in April 2022 grew 14,836 over the year, a 4.2 percent increase, and the Naples area labor force increased by 6,428 over the year, a 3.5 percent increase.  

The Fort Myers area private sector employment grew by 14,300 jobs over the year, an increase of 6.0 percent. The industry gaining the most jobs over the year was professional and business services, increasing by 3,700 jobs. The unemployment rate in the Fort Myers area was 2.2 percent in April 2022, down from 4.4 percent reported in April 2021. 

The Naples area private sector employment increased by 6,500 jobs over the year, an increase of 4.6 percent. The industry gaining the most jobs over the year was leisure and hospitality, increasing by 2,800 jobs. The unemployment rate in the Naples area was 1.9 percent in April 2022, down from 3.6 percent reported in April 2021. 

In April 2022, Florida’s unemployment rate decreased by 2.1 percentage points over the year to 3.0 percent and continues to remain below the national rate, which is currently 3.6 percent. Florida’s unemployment rate has remained below the national rate for 17 consecutive months and has declined or held steady for 21 consecutive months. As of April 2022, Florida employers have added jobs for 24 consecutive months since May 2020.

Data in the month of April continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 515,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the statewide April 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases.  

