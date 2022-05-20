The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the West Palm Beach Area April 2022 Employment Data

Governor DeSantis Announces West Palm Beach Private Sector Employment Up 5.8% Over the Year in April 2022

West Palm Beach, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the West Palm Beach area private sector employment increased by 5.8 percent (+33,000 jobs) over the year in April 2022. The West Palm Beach area labor force grew by 29,027 over the year in April 2022, a 4.0 percent increase. The West Palm Beach area unemployment rate decreased to 2.3 percent in April 2022, down from 4.5 percent reported in April 2021. In the West Palm Beach area, the industry gaining the most jobs over the year was leisure and hospitality, increasing by 12,000 jobs.

In April 2022, Florida’s unemployment rate decreased by 2.1 percentage points over the year to 3.0 percent and continues to remain below the national rate, which is currently 3.6 percent. Florida’s unemployment rate has remained below the national rate for 17 consecutive months and has declined or held steady for 21 consecutive months. As of April 2022, Florida employers have added jobs for 24 consecutive months since May 2020.

Data in the month of April continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 515,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the statewide April 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases.





