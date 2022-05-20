The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Tampa Area April 2022 Employment Data

Governor DeSantis Announces the Tampa Area Led Other Metro Areas in Job Growth Across 3 Major Industries

Tampa, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Tampa metro area led the metro areas in job gains over the year in financial activities (+9,400 jobs), construction (+3,600 jobs), and manufacturing (+3,200 jobs). The Tampa area also gained the third highest number of private sector jobs of all metro areas in the state, adding 77,400 new private sector jobs over the year, a 6.3 percent increase. The Tampa area’s labor force grew by 63,373 over the year in April 2022, a 4.1 percent increase. The Tampa area’s unemployment rate was 2.3 percent in April 2022, a decrease of 2.2 percentage points from the year ago rate of 4.5 percent.

The industries gaining the most jobs over the year were leisure and hospitality (+21,400 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (+18,600 jobs); and professional and business services (+14,900 jobs).

In April 2022, Florida’s unemployment rate decreased by 2.1 percentage points over the year to 3.0 percent and continues to remain below the national rate, which is currently 3.6 percent. Florida’s unemployment rate has remained below the national rate for 17 consecutive months and has declined or held steady for 21 consecutive months. As of April 2022, Florida employers have added jobs for 24 consecutive months since May 2020.

Data in the month of April continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 515,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the statewide April 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases.





###



