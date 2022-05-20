Massachusetts Unemployment and Job Estimates for April 2022 

Boston, MA — The state’s April total unemployment rate dropped by two-tenths of a percentage point at 4.1 percent over the month, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced Friday.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ preliminary job estimates indicate Massachusetts gained 10,500 jobs in April. This follows last month’s revised gain of 21,500 jobs. The largest over the month private sector job gains were in Leisure and Hospitality, Manufacturing, and Professional, Scientific, and Business Services. Employment now stands at 3,662,100. Since the employment trough in April 2020, Massachusetts gained 611,100 jobs.

From April 2021 to April 2022, BLS estimates Massachusetts gained 178,400 jobs. The largest over the year gains occurred in Leisure and Hospitality; Professional, Scientific, and Business Services; and Education and Health Services. Financial Activities was the only sector to see job losses.

The April unemployment rate of 4.1 percent was 0.5 percentage point above the national rate reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The labor force grew by an estimated 600 from 3,775,100 in March, as 7,000 more residents were employed, and 6,400 fewer residents were unemployed over the month.

Over the year, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down by 2.2 percentage points.

The state’s labor force participation rate – the total number of residents 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and actively sought work in the last four weeks – remained unchanged at 66.0 percent over the month. Compared to April 2021, the labor force participation rate was up 0.6 percentage point.

April 2022 Employment Overview

Leisure and Hospitality gained 5,300 (+1.5%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 67,900 (+24.3%) jobs were added.

Manufacturing gained 4,100 (+1.7%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 11,100 (+4.8%) jobs were added.

Professional and Business Services gained 1,800 (+0.3%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 34,600 (+5.8%) jobs were added.

Information gained 1,000 (+1.0%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 5,000 (+5.4%) jobs were added.

Construction gained 700 (+0.4%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 9,800 (+6.0%) jobs were added.

Trade, Transportation and Utilities gained 200 (+0.0%) over the month. Over the year, 18,000 (+3.3%) jobs were added.

Financial Activities lost 100 jobs (-0.0%) over the month. Over the year, 3,800 (-1.7%) jobs were lost.

Other Services lost 500 (-0.4%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 7,500 (+6.3%) jobs were added.

Government lost 800 (-0.2%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 4,400 (+1.0%) jobs were added.

Education and Health Services lost 1,200 (-0.1%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 23,900 (+3.0%) jobs were added.

Labor Force Overview

The April estimates show 3,621,700 Massachusetts residents were employed and 154,100 were unemployed, for a total labor force of 3,775,700. The unemployment rate was down 0.2 percentage point at 4.1 percent from the March rate of 4.3 percent. Over the month, the April labor force was up by 600 from the March estimate of 3,775,100, with 7,000 more residents employed and 6,400 fewer residents unemployed. The labor force participation rate, the share of working age population employed and unemployed, remained unchanged at 66.0 percent. Compared to April 2021, the labor force was up by 28,100, as 110,200 more residents were employed, and 82,100 fewer residents were unemployed.

The unemployment rate is based on a monthly sample of households. The job estimates are derived from a monthly sample survey of employers. As a result, the two statistics may exhibit different monthly trends.

NOTES:

The labor force is the sum of the numbers of employed residents and those unemployed, that is residents not working but actively seeking work in the last four weeks. Estimates may not add up to the total labor force due to rounding.

For further information on seasonal adjustment methodology, please refer to the Bureau of Labor Statistics website https://www.bls.gov.

Local area unemployment statistics for April 2022 will be released on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The preliminary May 2022 and revised April 2022 unemployment rate, labor force and job estimates for Massachusetts will be released on Friday, June 17, 2022. See the 2022 Media Advisory annual schedule for a complete list of release dates.

Detailed labor market information is available at www.mass.gov/lmi.