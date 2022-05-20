4th Annual MarketsandMarkets Next-Gen Microbiome & Probiotics Conference - An Evolving Symbiosis
EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvard Medical School estimates that our gut & bowels play host to essentially 100 trillion microorganisms including fungi, bacteria & viruses which have come to be referred to as Microbiome. They are even considered as a supporting organ due to their stimulation of the immune system and their role in breaking down toxic bacteria & compounds while helping to synthesize vitamins & amino acids.
This synergy between the microbiome and our internal systems is symbiotic but can easily be disturbed adversely in case of rise in pathogenic bacteria or as collateral damage when suffering from other diseases. Here’s where probiotics can play a crucial, balancing role in reverting the ecosystem to a stable & natural state. Probiotics are live bacteria which change the composition of our gut bacteria by crowding out and destroying inflammation causing pathogens and preventing their multiplication.
Yogurt, buttermilk, pickles & cheese are the most common probiotic foods that we consume on the daily. They aid in digestion, regulation of the immune system & are also advisable supplements with antibiotics to fight various illnesses.
Quite recently, several innovations & discoveries have been made within the Microbiome & Probiotics space but with unclear regulatory policies or standardization, the future is open to discussion. The 4TH ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS NEXT-GEN MICROBIOME AND PROBIOTICS CONFERENCE scheduled for the 16th-17th of JUNE 2022 at SAN DIEGO, USA aims to explore the current direction, future disruptions, novel innovations & developing challenges within this industry.
An expert gathering of medical directors, chief investigators, clinical research specialists & chief scientific officers shall be presenting their findings & expert opinions to shape the path forward.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS & EXPECTED TAKEAWAYS:
• Microbial Innovations - applying new microbiome findings.
• Microbiome as a science and its clinical applications - skin, gut & women’s health.
• Paediatrics and infant health.
• Analysing the concept of probiotics.
• Strain Identification.
• R&D to commercialization - effectively translating research into commercialization.
• Right branding and marketing of probiotics products.
• The future of probiotics in the consumer marketplace.
• Regulatory updates.
A GLIMPSE OF OUR EXPERT SPEAKER PANEL
1. Julius Goepp, Founder, CEO, SCALED MICROBIOMICS
2. Emily Stein, CEO, PRIMAL HEALTH INC.
3. Nicole M. Scott, CEO and Founder, CYBELE MICROBIOME
4. Yug Varma, CEO, PHI THERAPEUTICS
5. Maya Ivanjesku, Chief Scientific Officer, DAKOTA BIOTECH
6. Aubrey Levitt, Co-Founder, POSTBIOTICS PLUS
7. Oliver Worsley, CEO, SEQUENTIAL SKIN
8. Madeline Lauf, Founder, BEGIN HEALTH
9. Larry Weiss, CEO & Founder, SYMBIOME
10. Sandrine Miller-Montgomery, Co-Founder, President and CEO, MICRONOMA
11. Dana Buckman, CEO, BIOFORM SOLUTIONS
EVENT: 4th Annual MarketsandMarkets Next-Gen Microbiome and Probiotics Conference
WHEN: 16th - 17th June 2022
WHERE: Double Tree by Hilton, San Diego - Mission Valley
Ayush Kanitkar
