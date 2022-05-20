Submit Release
I-95 Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Construction between Allegheny Avenue and I-676 in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Lane closures are scheduled at night next week in both directions on Interstate 95 between Allegheny Avenue and Interstate 676 in Philadelphia for construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

In addition, lane and shoulder closures are planned on Milnor and Levick streets for activities in preparation for upcoming work at the Cottman-Princeton Interchange.

The work schedule and locations are:

  • Monday, May 23, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a left lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-95 between the I-676 and Allegheny Avenue interchanges for line striping and overhead sign work;
  • Monday, May 23, through Friday, June 3, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane and shoulder closure is scheduled on Levick Street between Keystone Street and the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge on-ramp;
  • Monday, May 23, through Friday, June 3, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane and shoulder closure is scheduled on Milnor Street between Princeton Avenue and Bleigh Avenue; and
  • Tuesday, May 24, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a left lane closure is scheduled on northbound I-95 between the I-676 and Allegheny Avenue interchanges for line striping and overhead sign work.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work zones because delays are expected. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

The I-95 work is among the final construction activities to be completed on mainline I-95 under the $312 million Section GR4 project to reconstruct southbound I-95 between the Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue interchanges and the southbound ramps at Girard Avenue. Construction of ground level improvements at the interchange will continue through Fall 2022.

The work on Levick and Milnor streets is part of PennDOT's $52.7 million Section CP3 project. CP3 is the final stage of work to reconstruct and improve the Cottman Avenue Interchange and will be completed in 2024.

For more information about PennDOT's initiative to reconstruct I-95 in Pennsylvania, visit www.95revive.com.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.
 
MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

# # #

