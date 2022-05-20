Submit Release
Survey Work Along Route 15 SB Next Week in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that survey crews will be working along the shoulder of the Route 15 southbound ramp to Route 220 eastbound in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County.

On Tuesday, May 24 through Thursday, May 26, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) survey crew will perform survey work along the Route 15 southbound lanes between mile marker 136 (Third Street interchange) and the entrance to Route 220 eastbound.

Motorists can expect survey crews working along the shoulder areas of Route 15 southbound right (driving) lane.  Work will be performed between the hours of 6:30 AM and 3:00 PM.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

###

