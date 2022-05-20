Marketing Doctor named one of the 20 fastest growing Women-Owned and Led Companies by Women Presidents Organization 2022
NORTHAMPTON, MA, USA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Janet Casey, President and Founder of Marketing Doctor was recognized by the Women Presidents Organization (WPO) at its recent Annual Conference in Montreal, Quebec, as leading one of the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies 2022, placing at number 20 globally. In addition, WPO had named Casey as a 2022 Women 2 Watch, ranking ninth on the list of the fastest-growing WPO members from around the world.
Shown are: Janet Casey, President and Founder, Marketing Doctor (center), Camille Burns, CEO, Women Presidents' Organization (left) and Thelma Ferguson, Vice Chair, JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking (right).
Casey and her Marketing Doctor team specialize in the ‘Math of Marketing’, focusing solely on advertising data and metrics to continuously break industry benchmarks. Encompassing traditional, digital, and emerging media, the Marketing Doctor team creates media planning and buying solutions designed for peak return on investment and media attribution. Marketing Doctor often outperforms other agencies when it comes to achieving greater synergy across advertising channels, better brand visibility, and stronger cost efficiency – thus receiving a higher return on investment for their clients.
With traditional and digital media attribution methods, Marketing Doctor is revolutionizing what it means to protect the return on clients’ ad spends by engaging data science in custom ways that each company can appreciate. Marketing Doctor regularly surpasses other agencies’ metrics by +50% to +400%.
Founded in 2003 by Casey, Marketing Doctor is a top media planning and media buying agency. They specialize in national and global marketing campaigns across industries, including ecommerce, finance, private equity, healthcare, government, and more, and currently have clients in 50 states and 6 countries.
Regarding this recognition, Casey advises, "Leaders need to be persistent. You will make mistakes, they won’t kill you. Dust yourself off and move forward with gusto. Treat your staff like gold and always understand that they are not only professionals, they are human beings who need support."
Under Casey’s leadership, Marketing Doctor has achieved national and international awards status on many occasions during the past year. The agency was named a Best Place to Work, USA by Ad Age for 2022, placing at #10 in the category of companies with 200 or fewer employees in the nation. Additional awards include Adweek’s Fastest Growing Agencies, 2021 Globally #23, and Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America 2021 #1063, up from the previous year.
In collaboration with JPMorgan Chase, WPO released the 15th annual ranking of the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies. This year's 50 Fastest list is led by companies focused on healthcare, government and technology.
“It is an honor to celebrate the talented and innovative leaders of these 50 companies that have experienced exponential growth in both size and revenue in today’s marketplace,” said Camille Burns, CEO of the Women Presidents Organization. “The WPO and JPMorgan Chase are excited to recognize and elevate these inspiring and diverse women-owned and -led companies, which are not only providing valuable products and services and generating economic growth but changing the public perception of, and conversation around, women-owned businesses.”
ABOUT MARKETING DOCTOR
Marketing Doctor, Inc. is a data-driven media planning and media buying agency in Northampton, MA known for industry-leading cost efficiencies including value-adds and granular targeting. Using their clients' goals and budgets, they develop and execute omnichannel media plans that exceed expectations and achieve record-breaking results on a national and global scale. High profile national awards acquired by Marketing Doctor include: Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America - 2019 (#2702), 2020 (#1452), 2021 (#1063); Ad Age, Best Places to Work – 2021, 2022. President and Founder Janet Casey has recently achieved Adweek’s Women Trailblazers (awarded to 35 in the USA) 2021, and the Enterprising Women of the Year – 2021. For more information, please visit mymarketingdoctor.com.
ABOUT WOMEN PRESIDENTS ORGANIZATION (WPO)
The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) is a non-profit membership organization where dynamic and diverse women business leaders around the world tap into collective insight with exclusive access to entrepreneurial equals, innovative ideas, and executive education. WPO members have guided their business to generate at least $2 million USD in gross annual sales (or $1 million USD for a service-based business). Each WPO chapter serves as a professionally facilitated peer advisory group for members where they can harness the momentum of their successes and cultivate new strategies that will take them even further.
