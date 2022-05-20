Submit Release
Visitor arrivals for April 2022

MACAU, May 20 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals rose by 15.2% month-on-month to 606,841 in April 2022, attributable to the easing of entry measures; yet, the figure represented a year-on-year drop of 23.7%. Overnight visitors (180,938) fell by 59.8% year-on-year, whereas same-day visitors (425,903) grew by 23.7%. With an increase in same-day visitors and a decrease in overnight visitors, the average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.6 day year-on-year to 1.0 day; the duration for same-day visitors stayed at 0.1 day while that for overnight visitors went up by 0.7 day to 3.6 days.

As regards source of visitors, number of visitors from mainland China went down by 26.8% year-on-year to 534,899, with 118,589 of them travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme. Visitors from the nine cities in the Pearl River Delta in the Greater Bay Area totalled 394,246, of whom 66.2% came from Zhuhai. Besides, there were 65,418 visitors from Hong Kong and 6,415 from Taiwan.

Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land dropped by 17.7%     year-on-year to 583,263 in April; among them, 84.0% arrived through the checkpoint of Border Gate (489,738) and 9.6% came via the Hengqin port (55,857). Meanwhile, visitor arrivals by sea and by air totalled 18,069 and 5,509 respectively.

In the first four months of 2022, number of visitor arrivals dropped by 2.0%  year-on-year to 2,483,688. Overnight visitors (861,663) fell by 37.1% year-on-year, while same-day visitors (1,622,025) rose by 39.4%. The average length of stay of visitors decreased by 0.5 day year-on-year to 1.2 days, with that of same-day visitors (0.1 day) remaining unchanged whereas that of overnight visitors (3.4 days) rising by 0.4 day.

Visitor arrivals for April 2022

