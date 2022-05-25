Submit Release
PixelPlex Launches NFT Development and Consulting Service for Better Profitability

PixelPlex NFT Development helps businesses access the array of pros inherent in NFT technology.

NEW YORK, NY, US, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PixelPlex, a blockchain solutions creator, helps businesses key into the emerging NFT market with its development & consulting services. Through NFT development, PixelPlex has been shifting key business paradigms by creating the right platforms for driving liquidity and allowing businesses to make whopping profits from their signature assets.

Alexei Dulub, the company’s CEO, noted that NFT adoption offers businesses cross-domain financial opportunities; limited ownership; next-gen security; and niche coverage. He further explains that NFT has revolutionized many industries, as it offers contributors better profitability and liquidity.
PixelPlex’s NFT programming helps to rule out fraud, as they’re engaging a technology that is tamper-proof and features P2P verification. Irrespective of a business’s market size, PixelPlex expresses its readiness to help build custom tokens or a full-blown ecosystem for NFT promotion.

PixelPlex has a full range of NFT services that encompasses NFT consulting; NFT development; NFT marketplace development; NFT ecosystem development; and NFT lending platform development.

Each of its services serves a unique purpose in helping corporate entities to benefit from the pros of the technology. For example, NFT development helps businesses to convert ideas and assets into cryptographic tokens, thereby, bringing about benefits like improved interoperability; transaction spending optimization; contract deployment.

PixelPlex clearly states on its website that its service helps to marry NFT expertise with cross-industry performance. It stresses its readiness to introduce NFT innovation to industries such as gaming; sports; metaverse; education & government; media & entertainment; digital arts; eCommerce; shared economy; Defi; and fashion.

Just like other companies with a reputation for quality, PixelPlex ensures it sticks to its highly efficacious NFT development process. This blueprint commences with project discovery; whitepaper development; NFT prototyping; MVP development; stabilization & QA; product launch & support. With this failure-proof process, PixelPlex ensures that its clients are always one step ahead of competition.

PixelPlex tech stack features many remarkable blockchain-based engineering tools that entail Ethereum; Solana; Flow; Binance; Cardano; Polygon; and Bitcoin.

As a mature blockchain developer & consultant, PixelPlex understands the intricacies of global standards and ensures that all its solutions align with established laws.


About PixelPlex
PixelPlex is a mature blockchain provider with over 450 projects under its belt. The company maintains a presence in over 5 countries and has an excellent track record of partnering with large institutions.

