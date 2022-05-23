FreshMinistries Receives CARF Accreditation for Its Outpatient Treatment Program

A non-profit organization working to eliminate extreme poverty gains one of the industry’s most coveted accreditations

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FreshMinistries, a Florida-based non-profit organization, announced today that it is now CARF accredited for its outpatient treatment Substance Use Disorders/Addictions Program.

“We are very excited about this,” said Michelle Harcourt, Executive Director of the Weaver Center for Community Outreach, where the program is based. “Our outpatient services provide a therapeutic environment, which is designed to improve the functioning or prevent further deterioration of persons with substance use problems.”

The CARF accreditation represents the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to an organization of this kind. CARF is an acronym for Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation, according to CARF representatives, has put itself through a rigorous peer review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process that centers on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.

As to the significance of the accreditation, company representatives stressed that choosing CARF-accredited programs and services gives individuals the assurance that the programs and services actively involve consumers in selecting, planning, and using services.

In addition, the accreditation certifies that FreshMinistries’ programs and services have met consumer-focused, state-of-the-art national standards of performance, and is focused on assisting each consumer in achieving his or her chosen goals and outcomes.

FreshMinistries is a 501(c)3 outreach organization aimed atto eliminating e extreme poverty by helping the local economy with food and resources, job opportunities, empowering the community, and helping individuals reach their full potential.

FreshMinistries was first incorporated in 1989 and launched in 1994, and focuses on sustainable outreach in Jacksonville, Florida and throughout the world. They offer programs to teach financial literacy, life skills, job preparation, business incubation, and other initiatives to enhance the quality of life in impoverished and crime-ridden neighborhoods.

For more information, please visit https://freshministries.org/about-us/

About FreshMinistries

