OPUS & Friends - "The Last Note"
Very last album of the succsessfully Austrian "Live Is Life" BandGRAZ, STYRIA, AUSTRIA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was the very last Opus concert and the longest in the band's history of 48 years: with 33 songs and performances by 11 guests, Opus marked the end of an incomparable career with an unforgettable farewell concert on 21 December 2021.
"We consider ourselves more than fortunate to have been able to stage our farewell concerts in the midst of a pandemic in such a wonderful way. We are eternally grateful for the support of our friends and fans over so many years - from the very beginning to the very last note."
'The Last Note' is also the title of the live album that documents the final nights at the Opera House in Graz; Containing songs from every Opus album, the concert is available in full length on double CD and Blue-Ray in 5.1. surround, and the new impressive Dolby Atmos 3D sound, including bonus material and interviews with the band, their companions and guests, such as Christian Kolonovits, Maria Bill, Willi Resetarits, The Schick Sisters, Reinhold Bilgeri, Johannes Silberschneider, STS and many more.
Opus & Friends - The Last Note
Opuspocus Records 41785092
EAN: 9120041785092
Opus feat. Reinhold Bilgeri "Desperado"