Global Laminated Glass Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Laminated Glass Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Laminated Glass Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the laminated glass market size is expected to grow from $18.83 billion in 2021 to $20.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The global laminated glass market size is expected to grow to $27.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.4%. The high demand for laminated glass from the construction sector will contribute to the global laminated glass market growth.

The laminated glass market consists of sales of laminated glass by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are manufactured by adhering two or more layers of glass together with a flexible interlayer. Laminated glass is obtained by combining two or more sheets of float/tempered glass with one or more interlayers and is processed by autoclaving at 1400°C and pressure up to 14 bars. Polyvinyl butyral (PVB) is the most common interlayer used in laminated glass and makes it stronger, tensile safe for further use in various industries such as construction and building, automotive, electronics, and solar panels.

Global Laminated Glass Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the laminated glass market. Companies manufacturing laminated glass are introducing or acquiring new technologies to develop features for new applications in the aerospace and automotive sector.

Global Laminated Glass Market Segments

The global laminated glass market is segmented:

By Type: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB), Sentryglas Plus (SGP), Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Others

By Interlayer: Polyvinyl Butyral, Ionoplast Polymer, Others

By Application: Building and Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Solar Panels, Others

By Geography: The global laminated glass market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Laminated Glass Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides laminated glass global market overviews, laminated glass global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global laminated glass market, laminated glass global market share, laminated glass global market segments and geographies, laminated glass global market players, laminated glass global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The laminated glass global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Laminated Glass Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Saint-Gobain S.A., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Asahi India Glass Ltd., Guardian Industries, Taiwan Glass Group, Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, Sisecam Group, CSG Holding Co. Ltd., Cardinal Glass Industries Inc, Central Glass Co. Ltd., Schott AG, Flair International, Euroverre Inc, and Gentex Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

