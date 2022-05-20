Strategies For Global Electronically Scanned Arrays Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Electronically Scanned Arrays Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Electronically Scanned Arrays Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the electronically scanned arrays market size is expected to grow to $10.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.78%. According to the electronically scanned arrays market overview, increasing government investments in the defense sector are significantly driving the growth of the market.

The electronically scanned arrays market consists of sales of electronically scanned arrays products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to an array or group of antennas producing radio wave beams and rays. Electronically, the released waves are directed in the anticipated direction to a precise point without any physical movement of the antennas. The electronically scanned arrays do not consist of any moving parts as compared to mechanically scanned solid apertures requiring maintenance.

Global Electronically Scanned Arrays Market Trends

The development of new AESA (active electronically scanned arrays) technology is a key trend gaining popularity. According to the electronically scanned arrays market research, companies are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in defense and military. This new AESA technology is mainly used in radars in fighter jets. For instance, in December 2021, the Indian military announced the launch of AESA radar to make IAF fighters more accurate or skillful. The AESA radar is 95% indigenous, with only one imported subsystem. Indian military announced launch of radars by fighter jets Su-30 MKI aircraft as well as carrier-based MiG-29 K fighters.

Global Electronically Scanned Arrays Market Segments

The global electronically scanned arrays market is segmented:

By Type: Active, Passive

By Geometry: Linear, Planar, Frequency Scanning

By Range: Land, Navel, Airborne

By Application: Defense, Government, Commercial

By User: Short, Medium, Long

By Geography: The global electronically scanned arrays market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Lockheed Martin Corporation, Saab AB, Northrop Grumman Corporation , Thales Group , The Raytheon Company, Ericsson, Elta, Toshiba, and Mitsubishi.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

