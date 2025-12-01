Hunting Bows Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Hunting Bows Market Size And Growth?
In recent times, there has been a robust expansion in the market size of hunting bows. The market is projected to enhance from $1.46 billion in 2024 to $1.56 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The phenomenal growth in the historical period can be credited to factors such as the surging popularity of archery as a leisure activity, an increase in hunting participation rates, a growing inclination towards precision shooting sports, the growth of archery training amenities, and an increase in disposable income among those with a passion for outdoor activities.

Expectations are high for the hunting bows market, with strong growth projections for the coming years. It is estimated that the market will reach a whopping $2.01 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The predicted growth in the forecast period can be credited to increasing investments in outdoor recreation, the uptake of lighter, more robust materials, growing e-commerce distribution channels, and heightened activity in archery tournaments and clubs. The period forecasted will witness trends such as technological progression in compound and crossbow designs, material innovation geared towards lightweight and high-strength bows, the creation of smart bows aided by integrated sensors, research and development focused on noise and vibration control, and progress in bowstring and limb technology.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Hunting Bows Market?
Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Hunting Bows Market?
Major players in the hunting bows market include:

• Excalibur Crossbow Inc.
• Barnett Crossbows LLC
• Mathews Inc.
• Bowtech Archery LLC
• Bear Archery Inc.
• TenPoint Crossbow Technologies Inc.
• Hoyt Archery Inc.
• Martin Archery Inc.
• Ravin Crossbows LLC
• Darton Archery Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Hunting Bows Market In The Globe?
Key players in the hunting bows market are concentrating on designing sophisticated bows with embedded technology like live shot data monitoring systems to improve accuracy and performance of the archery. The real-time shot data tracking system is a modern tech that captures and scrutinizes the movement and performance metrics of an archer during each firing, providing immediate results through affiliated digital interfaces. For instance, in November 2023, Mathews Archery Inc., a compound bow producer based in the US, launched the LIFT hunting bow, equipped with advanced built-in technology for hunters. The system is constructed with the revolutionary SwitchWeight X Cam, achieving velocities up to 348 FPS while ensuring compatibility with the shot sense technology, which is directly integrated into the riser for immediate performance monitoring. The LIFT comes with the innovative KURE 3-Pivot Parallel Cam System that is designed to offer a consistent draw cycle with a stable end wall and real-time shot tracking. It comes with a built-in Convergent Stability System and a highly adaptable Pro Connect Grip, promoting better balance, a consistent hand position for exceptional accuracy, and reduced torque without sacrificing speed.

How Is The Hunting Bows Market Segmented?
The hunting bows market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Types: Axle-to-Axle ≤31'', Axle-to-Axle >31''
2) By Crossbows: Pistol Crossbows, Rifle Crossbows, Recurve Crossbows, Compound Crossbows, High-Powered Crossbows
3) By Archery Equipment: Arrows, Targets, Protective Gear, Bow Maintenance Tools, Training Equipment
4) By Accessories: Bow Cases, Quivers, Sights, Stabilizers, Bow Strings
5) By Application: Racing, Entertaining

Subsegments:
1) By Axle-To-Axle <=31'': Compact Hunting Bows, Lightweight Hunting Bows, Short Draw Length Hunting Bows, Beginner Friendly Hunting Bows, Tree Stand And Blind Hunting Bows
2) By Axle-To-Axle >31'': Long Draw Length Hunting Bows, High Stability Hunting Bows, Professional Grade Hunting Bows, Target And Field Hunting Bows, Long Range Precision Hunting Bows

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Hunting Bows Market?
In 2024, North America led the global hunting bows market, and it is predicted that Asia-Pacific will experience the fastest growth in the forthcoming period according to the Hunting Bows Global Market Report 2025. The report encompasses several regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

