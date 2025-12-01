Hybrid Cloud Orchestration Market Anticipated to Grow at 17.1% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Hybrid Cloud Orchestration Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Hybrid Cloud Orchestration Market In 2025?

In recent years, there has been a swift expansion in the market size of hybrid cloud orchestration. The market that was valued at $19.45 billion in 2024 is expected to surge to $22.85 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. Notably, its growth during the historical period has been propelled by factors such as integration with traditional infrastructure, increasing security issues regarding public and private clouds, strategies to optimize cost, needs for business agility, along with an increasing emphasis on regulatory and compliance pressures.

The market size for hybrid cloud orchestration is projected to experience a considerable expansion in the forthcoming years, escalating to $43.03 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The intensified growth during the projection period could be due to the increasing embracement of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud architectures, the escalating demand for operational efficacy and automation, the blossoming remote workforce and digital transformation, and growing apprehensions regarding data security and sovereignty. Key trends to observe during this period are advancements in container orchestration and Kubernetes technology, pioneering developments in serverless and edge computing integration, progression in AI-enhanced cloud operations, investigations and creation of self-service orchestration portals, along with the broadening of hybrid and multi-cloud management platforms.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Hybrid Cloud Orchestration Market?

Who Are The Key Players In The Hybrid Cloud Orchestration Industry?

Major players in the Hybrid Cloud Orchestration Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• Alibaba Cloud Ltd.

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Hybrid Cloud Orchestration Industry?

Leading businesses within the hybrid cloud orchestration market are prioritizing the creation of sophisticated solutions like agentic AIOps to streamline operations, enhance performance, and oversee hybrid cloud setups effectively. These AI systems equipped with autonomous agents work effectively to optimize IT operations by continuously analyzing, making decisions, and taking actions. Notably, in June 2025, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, an IT firm based in the US, launched a platform known as GreenLake Intelligence, an agentic AIOps. This platform merges AI agents across diverse infrastructure sectors including compute, storage, cyber security, FinOps, and observability aiming at automating workload administration, optimizing performance, simplifying operations, and supporting sustainability initiatives. Additionally, it improves virtualized and on-site deployments and offers a consolidated operating model that integrates HPE with third-party hardware, backup resources, and cloud services designed for enterprise hybrid IT setups.

What Segments Are Covered In The Hybrid Cloud Orchestration Market Report?

The hybrid cloud orchestration market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Information Technology (IT) And Telecom, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail, Government, Manufacturing, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Control Plane, Data Plane, Policy Management, Security Management, Observability And Monitoring

2) By Services: Consulting And Advisory, Deployment And Integration, Support And Maintenance, Training And Education, Managed Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Hybrid Cloud Orchestration Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for hybrid cloud orchestration. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to emerge as the region with the most rapid growth in the succeeding years. The report presents comprehensive data on varied regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

