Yaron Lipshitz and AllSeated changing the conversation about Immersive Business Experiences
Yaron Lipshitz, CEO of AllSeated, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Having Yaron Lipshitz on the show was remarkable. A true leader in the field, and a true forward thinker in the immersive business experience space.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Yaron Lipshitz, CEO of AllSeated for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Yaron Lipshitz joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT AllSeated
Providing 3D virtual reality solutions for the events industry and technology to build corporate metaverses.
For events:
• Allseated OPS
Streamline event planning and design with collaborative, digital floorplan tools. Choose from 100,000+ floorplan templates and 10,000+ 3D objects to design event layouts to scale. Design in 2D and view in 3D. Collaborate in real-time with internal teams, partners, and clients. Manage multiple timelines and generate critical reports.
• Allseated VISION
Turn your venue model into the ultimate selling tool. Showcase event spaces using 3D virtual walkthroughs. Show clients their events before their happen. Share virtual layouts anywhere, anytime, across multiple devices, and close more business.
For corporate metaverses:
• Meetaverse™ by Allseated
Accelerate sales, provide immersive brand experiences, and support thriving work environments in fully customizable, digital workplaces.
Imagine together. Allseated.
Yaron Lipshitz joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Yaron Lipshitz discusses the newest offerings of AllSeated, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Yaron Lipshitz joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Yaron Lipshitz was amazing. The success of AllSeated is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Yaron Lipshitz on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like AllSeated. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Yaron Lipshitz who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Yaron Lipshitz”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Yaron Lipshitz, CEO, AllSeated, A DotCom Magazine Interview