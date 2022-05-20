Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI - Alcohol #2
CASE#: 22B3001562
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: May 19, 2022 / 2208 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7A, Arlington
VIOLATION: DUI – Alcohol #2
ACCUSED: David S. Dukeshire
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks were advised of erratic operation on Route 7A in Sunderland traveling southbound toward Arlington. The described vehicle was located in the Stewarts parking lot. The operator, David S. Dukeshire showed signs of alcohol impairment. Dukeshire was ultimately placed under arrest for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Burkshire was released to a sober party and issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court on June 6, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI – Alcohol #2.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: June 6, 2022 / 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
