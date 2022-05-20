Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI - Alcohol #2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B3001562

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin                    

STATION:  Shaftsbury              

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: May 19, 2022 / 2208 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7A, Arlington

VIOLATION: DUI – Alcohol #2

 

ACCUSED:  David S. Dukeshire                                      

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks were advised of erratic operation on Route 7A in Sunderland traveling southbound toward Arlington. The described vehicle was located in the Stewarts parking lot. The operator, David S. Dukeshire showed signs of alcohol impairment. Dukeshire was ultimately placed under arrest for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Burkshire was released to a sober party and issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court on June 6, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI – Alcohol #2.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  June 6, 2022 / 0815 hours          

COURT: Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:   N/A

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Benjamin Irwin

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT, 05262

802-442-5421

 

