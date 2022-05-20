Bidding set to Close on 40± Acres with a 3BR 2.5BA Home in Grandview, Texas, Announces Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers announces the closing of bidding of an auction of 40 acres with a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Grandview, TX.”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces the closing of bidding of an auction of 40 acres with a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Grandview, Texas on May, 23 according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
— Spanky Assiter
“This property will make a wonderful primary residence or investment,” said Assiter. “It offers country living at its finest and in a great school district. Don’t miss this opportunity to own or invest in a property that will meet your current or future needs.”
The auction’s date, location, property’s address and highlights follow:
Monday, May 23 at 2:00 PM CDT
Property Address: 6501 County Road 305B, Grandview TX
40±AC with Home in Grandview, TX., to be sold in multiple tracts.
• The 2,000± sq. ft. home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, dining area, double sided fireplace, and kitchen with conveying appliances.
• Patio and private pond
• County water
• 25X40’± shop
• For more information, visit Assiter Auctioneers at www.assiter.com.
For information, call Ryan Rickles (806.584.8954) Assiter Auctioneers auction coordinator or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.39005) or visit www.assiter.com.
Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.
For information about Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, which specializes in the sale of classic and collector cars, visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com for call (844.398.6630) for more information and updates.
# # #
About Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions. Headquarters in Canyon, TX, our highly experienced marketing staff and internationally award-winning auctioneers know that every auction is unique and conduct skillfully managed, highly professional events while ensuring that our clients receive the results they desire. Are you thinking of selling? For more information about Assiter Auctioneers, visit www.assiter.com or call 806.655.3900.
About Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions
Headquarters in Canyon, Texas, Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions came from change and the desire to see change. Not changes in what matters most like the relationships that are cultivated over years of converging at classic and collectible events but the change to see better service and create a better experience for the classic and collectible seller, buyer and spectator. Improving the Selling Experience is a goal at Freedom. Making the buying experience even more exciting and enjoyable is always on our minds along with bringing in new fans and collectors into our Freedom family. Moreover, we remain dedicated to providing unparalleled service for people who have entrusted us with their valued assets, their families and their time. That’s who Freedom Car Auctions is and who we will always strive to be. For more information about Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com or call 844.398.6630.
