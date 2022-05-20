Jan Schaad LCSW to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PINEDALE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At some point in life, most people will experience some type of trauma. If events are particularly shocking, dangerous, or terrifying it can lead to nightmares, flashbacks, anxiety, and depression with lasting devastating effects. In order to ensure healing and the ability to move forward it’s critical we get help. The good news is that if we reach out to a compassionate, highly trained professional a life of happiness, peace, healing and contentment is absolutely possible.

Jan is a top notch psychotherapist, known nationally and internationally, and an approved consultant and trainer with the EMDR International Association.

“My work centers on helping people work through emotional difficulties and mental health challenges so they can become their best selves,” says Jan. “Fortunately, in psychotherapy today, we have been increasingly and successfully integrating alternative medicine techniques into healing our clients with remarkably sustainable results.”

Since she was a young child, Jan possessed a highly intuitive, insightful, and intelligent nature allowing her to tune into other people’s emotions and thoughts. Not only did she enjoy engaging in human connections she also had a natural fascination for how the mind works and a desire to help others. Today, she has helped hundreds of individuals successfully understand themselves on a deeper level and recover from wounds of the past.

While most people will experience a trauma at some point in their life, all people experience adverse life experiences that for some reason did not get adequately resolved. For dealing with these life experiences, past trauma, and associated symptom patterns, Jan often uses an evidence- based psychotherapy called EMDR.

Developed by psychologist, Francine Shapiro, EMDR stands for Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing and can treat anything ranging from mental health issues to addictions. In an EMDR procedure, the therapist leads clients in specific eye movements, and other movements, that release our bad memories and allow negative thoughts, beliefs and emotions to be constructively recycled and eliminated. The results of how people have improved and eased their negative memories and accompanying symptoms are well documented and the hundreds of clients Jan has helped is a testament to its amazing effectiveness.

Jan says EMDR helps you heal the brain from psychological wounds, and that everyone has had bad life experiences they are unable to get over. When this happens, we feel stuck in the past. With EMDR you can rewire your brain so you no longer carry around that pain in your body and you can finally move on with your life.

“EMDR allows you to know, feel, and tell yourself ‘I am loveable, I am deserving of happiness,” and this totally effects your negative beliefs, thought, and emotions into healthy positive ones with joy and genuine optimism.

“My work is also focused on the whole person approach,” says Jan. “This emphasizes how our thoughts and attitudes affect how our bodies function since the mind and body are clearly linked. For instance, when we are depressed or anxious this affects our physical bodies as well and our overall health and longevity.”

“I am profoundly connected with a number of wonderful modalities like energy healing which removes blocks and stimulate he body’s natural ability to restore harmony and vitality, repair your body, and heal from the devastating impact of trauma,” says Jan. “This helps them stay well equipped to handle new challenges with greater resiliency and courage both presently and in the future.”

With her tailored and structured treatment plans, Jan encourages people try a variety of different modalities like acupuncture, massage, meditation, reiki, and yoga that provide them a myriad of ways to connect more with themselves and their life’s purpose.

“I love supporting my clients to be more self-aware of their internal state and get help to navigate through problems and shift their perspective. I help people develop coping strategies so they don’t need to suppress feelings or self-medicate. No one needs to suffer alone. My mission is to help release negative patterns, effects of trauma, and find joy and peace.”

Close Up Radio will feature Jan Schadd in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday May 24th at 3 p.m. and June 6th at 3 p.m. EST and with Doug Llewelyn

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.emdrpractice.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno