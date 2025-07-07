Artist Inseong J. Kim Recently Featurced on Close Up Radio

ANTHEM, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inseong Kim, a trailblazing oil paint artist and dynamic podcast host of “Yesterday Today Tomorrow,” announces her latest creative endeavors, blending the evocative world of art with the pressing narratives of modern politics. Through her unique vision, Inseong Kim challenges traditional aesthetic norms while sparking critical dialogues about contemporary socio-political issues.

With a lifelong appreciation of Claude Monet’s impressionist masterpieces, Inseong Kim is inspired predominantly by the lush hues of purple and the fascinating brush strokes that evoke emotion and interpretation rather than realism. “Monet’s use of color is captivating, and purple is a hue that speaks intimately to my spirit,” shares Kim. “My journey is moving from realism to impressionism, emphasizing color as a profound language of expression.”

To Kim, Tuesday mornings are reserved for art—a sacrosanct time when she immerses herself in vibrant palettes and fluid movements on canvas. “This is when I focus best,” she admits, finding solace and challenge in transforming color into an emotional experience rather than mere replication of the visible world.

Kim’s process is as unique as her approach. She begins with a color narrative, using it as a foundation to explore subjects defined by their contrast and vibrancy. “When traveling, anything that captures my eye becomes a subject. Photography helps freeze those moments which later transform into paintings,” she explains. Her work defies the prevailing trends in the art world where commercialization often overshadows artistic integrity—a notion she finds lamentable.

Beyond the canvas, Kim wields her voice on the airwaves, navigating complex discussions surrounding politics and international relations. Her background, deeply rooted in freedom and democracy, fuels a passion for these topics. Kim voices a critical view of the global political climate, emphasizing the importance of recognizing and countering the subtle encroachments she perceives from foreign powers such as China.

“Politics is a conversation I can’t avoid,” says Kim. “As someone intimately acquainted with the quest for freedom, seeing the world shift backward is troubling.” Her insights trace the historical impacts of political figures and decisions, analyzing their long-term influences on arts, culture, and global dynamics.

Kim is particularly vocal about the proliferation of Chinese influence in Western industries and the ramifications of such shifts. “The infiltration into American culture and economy has profound implications,” she contends, urging awareness and discourse. Her commentary is not just political but cultural—asserting art’s pivotal role in shaping and reflecting society’s values and struggles.

As both an artist and commentator, Kim seeks to instigate change and forge connections across disparate ideas. “Art and freedom walk hand in hand. Suppressing one inevitably darkens the other,” she asserts, reflecting on historical precedents where thriving art mirrors a flourishing society.

In this duality of art and political engagement, Kim finds her calling: creating a dialogue that transcends mere aesthetic appreciation and enters the realm of cultural significance. “We must shape the culture, not merely celebrate the art. It’s about pioneering thought, challenging norms, and advocating for truth.”

Kim’s courage in tackling controversial subjects is testament to her belief in journalism and art as forces for societal good. Her experiences with taboo topics have forged a path for others to follow, validating the power of free expression and fearless communication.

Through her unique intersection of oil paint artistry and incisive political commentary, Inseong Kim stands as an example of how creative and intellectual pursuits can coexist, enriching public discourse and inspiring action. Her work underscores a universal truth—that the vibrancy of color and the boldness of conversation are integral to the perpetuation of freedom and the cultivation of culture.

“As an artist and podcast host, my mission is to demolish fear with dialogue and defend the values we hold dear,” she concludes. “While my brush is my tool and my voice a platform, both are weapons in the fight for truth and liberation.”

For more information about Inseong Kim, please visit https://www.Inseonggallery.com

