Submit Release
News Search

There were 931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,280 in the last 365 days.

Screena releases the 1st movie set in The Sandbox, announces its plan to build a metaverse broadcasting studio

‘Ok-nim Begins’ image, provided by Screena

‘Ok-nim Begins’ image, provided by Screena

Screena formed an official partnership with the metaverse platform The Sandbox. Creator of the 1st movie set in The Sandbox, Screena’s vision is watch to earn.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Screena formed an official partnership with the global metaverse platform The Sandbox. Screena will expand its content creation to the metaverse in The Sandbox and issue NFTs using its corn character 'Ok-nim' IP.

With its vision of W2E (Watch to Earn), Screena operates a social watching extension for OTT and YouTube, 'Watch Party Platform' along with an NFT project. Screena started to connect the content industry with blockchain long before the NFT boom, working with the Busan International Film Festival, the NFT photo exhibition 'Dear life', and the drama 'Boys Over Flowers' NFT, as well as issuing its NFT, ‘Ok-nim’, last November which was traded for $39,000. Last month, Screena successfully expanded its content creation effort to the metaverse by releasing 'Ok-nim Begins', the first movie produced in The Sandbox, reaching more than 410,000 views on Twitter.


With the start of the partnership, Screena will build a metaverse broadcasting studio in the virtual space LAND in The Sandbox. And produce not just the content based on its IP like ‘Ok-nim Begins’ but also join forces with other official partners for collaborative projects. The content produced from the Screena metaverse broadcasting studio will be fully open to the public so that anyone can participate in creating UGC. In addition, the content can be distributed(Watch to Earn) with Screena’s own watchparty solution. Screena also plans to host a global metaverse content fair in The Sandbox to contribute directly to the metaverse content industry. Screena CEO Ken Kim said, "After watching our movie, many people told us how ‘new’ the movie felt. We think metaverse will become a creative space where not just games but many diverse contents will emerge. We plan to create fun in many different forms in The Sandbox.”

Ajin Im
Screena Inc
ajin@screena.com

You just read:

Screena releases the 1st movie set in The Sandbox, announces its plan to build a metaverse broadcasting studio

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.