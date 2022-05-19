Age-Old Stereotypes Contributing to Isolation and Loneliness for Seniors
EINPresswire.com/ -- The pandemic lockdown may have lifted months ago, but the feelings of loneliness and isolation remain for too many older Americans, posing a health risk as deadly as smoking or obesity.
Nearly one-third of all seniors live alone, almost 14 million people, and that number is expected to more than double from 2018 to 2038. This makes a significant proportion of the senior population vulnerable to social isolation and its health consequences such as heart disease, depression, and cognitive decline.
While some seniors living on their own may have a support network to lean on, a study by the University of Michigan found that 56% of those aged 50 through 80 felt isolated from others.
Senior isolation can result from things like the death of a spouse, separation from family and friends who have moved away or passed on or a lack of mobility that prevents outings. And it can complicate existing health conditions.
Dr. Deena Stacer Ph.D., a specialist in senior mental health, has worked with hundreds of seniors transitioning from their homes into senior living communities. She says seniors who engage in meaningful, productive activities and maintain strong social bonds tend to live longer, be more fulfilled and have a greater sense of motivation. However, she says families need to better understand the health risks of loneliness and overcome stereotypes about senior living communities.
“When seniors start going through the transitions in life—aging, retirement, health issues—their social circles shrink, and they can lose their sense of purpose,” says Stacer. “Being part of a community helps them get back into a routine, meet new friends and stay active. Unless pushed into a routine to wake up, get dressed and really live, someone can lose their value and that’s when they can give up.”
To help challenge misconceptions around senior living, Senior Lifestyle is participating in an awareness campaign highlighting the meaningful social connections, lifelong learning opportunities and dynamic lifestyles for families with aging and isolated family members.
The Find Your Care Community program, www.findyourcarecommunity.com, is aimed at helping families find the joys of senior living and get the help they need to navigate their personal circumstances with videos showing what activities are available to residents.
“A senior living community can help residents feel like they have a reason to get up and get going while giving them an opportunity to have beneficial social connections and physical and emotional support,” added Stacer.
During the pandemic when senior living communities had to shut their doors to outside visitors to keep them safe, the social interactions residents had with families through technology, staff and other residents within the community fulfilled a vital need to stay connected. Stacer says stereotypes depicting senior living as a mundane stage of life defined by loneliness, inactivity, and dependency, have led to a rise in seniors aging at home longer than they should.
“Some families mistakenly think of senior living communities as place where their loved one’s quality of life will suffer, and it’s important we change this mindset,” says Stacer.
###
About Senior Lifestyle Corporation
Senior Lifestyle, founded in 1985, is a privately held, owner-operator and developer of seniors housing communities. With a portfolio of 134 communities located throughout 24 states, Senior Lifestyle offers independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing for the luxury, moderate and affordable segments. Senior Lifestyle has been routinely recognized as a leader in the delivery of innovative programs and hospitality services for all levels of care. For more information, visit www.seniorlifestyle.com.
Corie Fiebiger
Nearly one-third of all seniors live alone, almost 14 million people, and that number is expected to more than double from 2018 to 2038. This makes a significant proportion of the senior population vulnerable to social isolation and its health consequences such as heart disease, depression, and cognitive decline.
While some seniors living on their own may have a support network to lean on, a study by the University of Michigan found that 56% of those aged 50 through 80 felt isolated from others.
Senior isolation can result from things like the death of a spouse, separation from family and friends who have moved away or passed on or a lack of mobility that prevents outings. And it can complicate existing health conditions.
Dr. Deena Stacer Ph.D., a specialist in senior mental health, has worked with hundreds of seniors transitioning from their homes into senior living communities. She says seniors who engage in meaningful, productive activities and maintain strong social bonds tend to live longer, be more fulfilled and have a greater sense of motivation. However, she says families need to better understand the health risks of loneliness and overcome stereotypes about senior living communities.
“When seniors start going through the transitions in life—aging, retirement, health issues—their social circles shrink, and they can lose their sense of purpose,” says Stacer. “Being part of a community helps them get back into a routine, meet new friends and stay active. Unless pushed into a routine to wake up, get dressed and really live, someone can lose their value and that’s when they can give up.”
To help challenge misconceptions around senior living, Senior Lifestyle is participating in an awareness campaign highlighting the meaningful social connections, lifelong learning opportunities and dynamic lifestyles for families with aging and isolated family members.
The Find Your Care Community program, www.findyourcarecommunity.com, is aimed at helping families find the joys of senior living and get the help they need to navigate their personal circumstances with videos showing what activities are available to residents.
“A senior living community can help residents feel like they have a reason to get up and get going while giving them an opportunity to have beneficial social connections and physical and emotional support,” added Stacer.
During the pandemic when senior living communities had to shut their doors to outside visitors to keep them safe, the social interactions residents had with families through technology, staff and other residents within the community fulfilled a vital need to stay connected. Stacer says stereotypes depicting senior living as a mundane stage of life defined by loneliness, inactivity, and dependency, have led to a rise in seniors aging at home longer than they should.
“Some families mistakenly think of senior living communities as place where their loved one’s quality of life will suffer, and it’s important we change this mindset,” says Stacer.
###
About Senior Lifestyle Corporation
Senior Lifestyle, founded in 1985, is a privately held, owner-operator and developer of seniors housing communities. With a portfolio of 134 communities located throughout 24 states, Senior Lifestyle offers independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing for the luxury, moderate and affordable segments. Senior Lifestyle has been routinely recognized as a leader in the delivery of innovative programs and hospitality services for all levels of care. For more information, visit www.seniorlifestyle.com.
Corie Fiebiger
(W)right On Communications
+1 408-781-1220
email us here