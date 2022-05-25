Falcon Wealth Planning Hosts Vanguard’s Qian Wang, Ph.D.
Falcon Wealth held a special event at its headquarters to discuss 2022’s economic and market outlook.ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 20th, Falcon Wealth Planning hosted a special Vanguard lecture at its Ontario, California headquarters. Over a hundred people were in attendance to eat, drink, and hear a special presentation from Vanguard’s Chief Economist, Asia-Pacific, and the Global Head of Vanguard’s Capital Markets Model, Qian Wang, Ph.D.
Dr. Wang’s discussion was hopeful, assuaging some of the worries that some of Falcon’s clients may have been feeling regarding the current state of both the market and economy. She discussed the extended conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the ramifications of EU sanctions, although the EU will bear the brunt of the impact. The Covid-19 pandemic was also touched on in her presentation as the global economy is recovering. She predicted that inflation will also continue to grow while the economy resets to more of a normal state. Finishing on a high note, Dr. Wang assured the audience that there is the potential for long-term asset return to be higher than normal as valuations cheapen and the markets price higher yields. The crowd was engaged and thoroughly appreciated the opportunity to talk and ask questions with a leading economic expert.
Overall, the event was an outstanding success, and the turnout promises that this year will have bigger and better milestones for Falcon Wealth Planning to reach towards.
About Falcon Wealth Planning
Falcon Wealth Planning is a full-service Financial Planning Firm designed to help clients achieve their financial goals while controlling their taxes, fees, and the risk they take on their investments. We specialize in comprehensive financial planning. We are a FEE ONLY Registered Investment Advisor that specializes in tax-efficient retirement income and helping our clients achieve their financial goals.
