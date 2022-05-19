Public input sought for Low Carbon Energy Siting Study

The Legislature in 2020 asked the departments of Ecology and Commerce to work together to recommend some ways that the siting of "green," low-carbon energy projects across the state can be improved.

These green energy projects will help reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions, as mandated under state law. We have been working with industry leaders, state and local governments, and community stakeholders to draft recommendations on how these projects can be implemented more efficiently. Now we want to hear from you.

The Low-Carbon Energy Siting Study looks at how to improve environmental review and permitting processes when determining where and how green energy projects can be built in Washington.

This study will be used to develop recommendations for a report to the Legislature by Dec. 1, 2022. The study will:

Reduce potential adverse impacts to the environment and local communities

Increase environmental justice and equity among highly impacted and Tribal communities

Help support good in-state jobs

Contribute to low-carbon economic development

Preserve Tribal consultation and treaty rights

We will have multiple opportunities for you to provide input. Please attend one of our upcoming online public meetings on either May 26, or June 16. The same content will be covered in both meetings, so you have the option to attend either one.

There will be an informative presentation about the study followed by the opportunity for you to ask questions and provide important input. The comments we receive will help us create recommendations to improve permitting processes, siting decisions, and future studies or actions related to clean energy projects.

Visit our Low Carbon Energy Siting Study webpage for general information about this study, and also see our Advisory Board page for past presentations and more in-depth information.