Elon Musk Egonaut NFT Launching May 27, 2022

Elon Musk stands on Mars donning a "pretty fungible" hat and a Met Gala approved tux while holding a crypto clown balloon in one hand and precious nickel in the other. Flanked by an EV silver beauty, it's no wonder he has a mountain blue glint in his eye. Elon Musk, the man of the future stands steady in space, advancing solutions for the greater human race Order of the Egonauts Round Table fills its 3rd seat of 12 paying tribute to the heroes of cryptocurrency

Order of the Egonauts is releasing the Elon Musk NFT as the 3rd notable character in their ongoing NFT series paying tribute to the heroes & villains of crypto.

NEW YORK, NY, US, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Order of the Egonauts is releasing the Elon Musk NFT as the third notable character in their ongoing NFT series paying tribute to the heroes and villains of cryptocurrency. This particular Egonaut is compiled using over 55 character traits that are unique to various parts of Elon's storied life. Echoing the 1st series featuring Vitalik Buterin of Ethereum and the 2nd series showcasing CZ of Binance, there will only be 101 one-of-one NFTs in the Elon series.

Each Elon Egonaut NFT will be hand-drawn by LA artist, Moonface whose talents will be on full display as her original designs capture historical references ranging from Musk's South African roots and Co2 crushing fleet of electric cars to his potential acquisition of Twitter and his long-term ambitions of advancing transportation via the Boring company and space travel to Mars. Order of the Egonauts continues to march forth with a mission to produce art reflective of crypto's present times while providing the added utility of IRL (in real life) events in 2023 at an undisclosed location known currently as "The Block Castle".

Signing up for the early allow list at egonauts.io/elon-mint doesn't guarantee the chance of minting an Elon but it does increase ones' chances as the limited series is expected to sellout quickly.

About the Order of the Egonauts

The Order of the Egonauts is an NFT project with a mission to create a historical record of the blockchain and cryptocurrency space through hand drawn illustrations of the individuals shaping it in real time. The project will release a total of 12 Egonauts over the course of the year with 1,212 NFTs in total and 1% of all sales going to the Ethereum Foundation. The original artwork of each Egonaut NFT will feature various traits that toe the line between historical documentation and playful pop culture references. The collection will ultimately appeal to those who can appreciate a subtle allegory just as much as literal interpretations of the sometimes obscure but always evolving nature of crypto, blockchain development and the public optics placed upon those brave enough to move the industry forward.

