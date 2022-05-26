TraceGains Announces Series of Supply Chain Webinars for Food and Beverage Professionals
Speakers from AIB International, Daily Harvest, and more share insights into ingredient sourcing, innovation, and compliance with new regulatory requirements.WESTMINSTER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraceGains, the world’s only networked ingredient sourcing platform, today announced a series of webinars in May and June, including a special appearance from Daily Harvest’s Chief Supply Chain Officer on the company’s Conception to Consumption ‘CtoC’ Podcast.
During the webinars, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and food and beverage industry experts share insights into crucial industry topics, including ingredient supply chain evolution, new product innovation, mitigating risks, and sustainable sourcing. Registration for these free sessions is now open.
Webinars:
Preventing Food Recalls
May 18, 2022 – Replay available on-demand
Speaker: Jesse Leal, Food Safety Professional, AIB International
Topic: The FDA recently released urged companies to be ‘recall ready’ to protect public health. In this webinar, AIB International and TraceGains will discuss and review recent recalls and warning letters. Food and beverage companies can learn how to create a proactive strategy and the best ways to mitigate recall damages.
Opportunities and Challenges for Qualified Health Claims for Magnesium
May 19, 2022 – Replay available on-demand
Speaker: Andrea Rosanouff, Director, Center for Magnesium Education & Research
Topic: Center for Magnesium Education & Research Director Andrea Rosanouff will explore the research into a newly approved magnesium claim. Food, beverage, and dietary supplement companies can discover how to take advantage of the magnesium health claim opportunities and steer clear of compliance risks.
Mastering the Modern Supply Chain
June 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. MDT
Speaker: Brandon Hernandez, Consultant, Whole Brain Consulting
Topic: Brandon Hernandez, Partner at Whole Brain Consulting, will discuss how companies can master the dynamics of the modern supply chain, how focusing on ingredients will help CPGs adapt on the fly, and how companies can respond to customer demand and develop stronger relationships with trusted suppliers.
Food Fraud and Food Defense
June 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. MDT
Speaker: Tim Lombardo, Senior Director for Food Consulting Services, EAS Consulting Group
Topic: EAS Consulting Group Senior Director for Food Consulting Services Tim Lombardo and TraceGains will host a deep dive discussion into food fraud and defense. Companies can learn strategies to ensure protection programs are actionable and practical as the FDA and USDA FSIS are sharpening their focus on the risks of food fraud to American consumers.
Podcast:
Conception to Consumption ‘CtoC’ Podcast – Secret to Supplier-Driven Sustainability
Speaker: Ricky Silver, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Daily Harvest
Topic: Daily Harvest Chief Supply Chain Officer Ricky Silver shares secrets of supplier-driven sustainability.
About TraceGains
TraceGains is revolutionizing CPG supply chain agility through an innovative Networked Ingredient Marketplace. The ability for businesses to seamlessly connect with partners through a networked marketplace is essential for collaborating to solve today’s unprecedented supply chain challenges. Information about ingredients and supply chain partners flows instantly using intelligence and automation. Our patented PostOnce™ technology allows authorized stakeholders to share and receive vital information, precisely when, where, and how they need to operate efficiently and remain competitive. Through the power of a global network, supply chain agility is achievable.
Over the last 15 years, TraceGains has designed the world’s only holistic networked solution for global brands gaining speed and control over compliance and product development. Today, brands collaborate on 425,000 ingredients/items from more than 55,000 supply chain locations, creating greater agility, resilience, and joined sustainability within the business ecosystem that masters the modern supply chain.
