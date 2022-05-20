Resort Offers The Ultimate VIP Carolina Country Music Fest Experience

Myrtle Beach's newest penthouse, located at Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark.

Myrtle Beach Resort Unveils New $2 Million Luxury Penthouse With Super VIP Concert Package

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark, one of the Grand Strand’s largest resorts, is offering the ultimate fan experience for the upcoming oceanfront Carolina Country Music Fest. Myrtle Beach’s newest penthouse will be opening just in time for the East Coast’s largest three-day outdoor country music festival and will give a lucky fan the chance to be one of the first to stay in this state-of-the-art penthouse.

Made for the truest country music fans, the CCMF Super VIP Package features:

•Luxury 5-night accommodations in the new, multi-million-dollar valued Oceanfront 4 Bedroom Penthouse at Crown Reef

•4 Super VIP Tickets for Carolina Country Music Festival, June 9-12, 2022, including:

o Platform level viewing area with full bar

o Exclusive VIP entrance

o Complimentary food

o Complimentary beverages Friday through Sunday (beer, wine, cocktails, water, soda)

o Air-conditioned catering tent with seating

•$500 resort credit

•Welcome Amenity

•Myrtle Beach Airport Transportation

“This package is going to be the perfect way for a true country music fan to celebrate with their family and friends,” said Kelly Simmons, director of marketing at Vacation Myrtle Beach. “It will be an unforgettable experience.”

With tickets currently sold out through the festival directly, this package will offer four fans an experience like none other. More than 30 of country’s hottest artists will take the stage in Myrtle Beach this June with headliners including Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Chase Rice.

The expansive, 3,800 square-foot-penthouse at Crown Reef features unmatched views with a balcony that stretches the full length of the unit. The penthouse includes a master king suite, a spacious oceanfront living and dining room, a state-of-the-art kitchen, a wine cooler, an oversized island, and a separate stove and oven. State-of-the-art lighting, modern bathrooms, and private bedrooms complete the penthouse.

The CCMF Super VIP Package can be booked here and a limited number of Main Stage VIP Tickets can be added to the package for an additional fee, based on availability, for a limited time. This once-in-a-lifetime package is available for $20,000 and is expected to sell quickly.

