GRAZIA USA UNVEILS VICTORIA BECKHAM AS COVER STAR FOR SUMMER PRINT ISSUE
GRAZIA USA print issue Volume 3 “Wanderlust” features an interview and cover shoot with global fashion icon, Victoria Beckham. Available nationwide from June 1.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRAZIA USA, the American version of the Italian fashion bible GRAZIA from the Mondadori Group, announced today that Victoria Beckham will grace the cover of the brand's summer print edition. This marks the third luxury print issue from GRAZIA USA and will be titled Volume 3, “Wanderlust” - offering readers an escape from the everyday and celebrating all things travel, beauty, culture and fashion. GRAZIA USA Volume 3 follows the inaugural September 2021 issue, which was named Best New Magazine Launch of 2021 by Samir Husni, director of the Magazine Innovation Center at the University of Mississippi School of Journalism, and the March 2022 issue featuring Lana Condor.
In a revealing interview that took place on a sunny spring day in Victoria Beckham’s London office, the Spice Girl turned international fashion mogul gave GRAZIA editors a behind-the-scenes look at her newly launched apparel line, VB Body, a permanent capsule collection full of jersey dresses and separates that are taking the designer back to her bodycon roots. VB Body will sit alongside the fashion-led seasonal Victoria Beckham ready-to-wear collections with sizes ranging from a US 0 to 14 and featuring carefully curated color palettes intended to complement a range of skin tones. Speaking to the new line, Victoria states, “I want this to be inclusive of body shape, of skin color, and of budget. This isn’t just about me.”
“Victoria Beckham is a true icon and inspiration to women of all ages around the world. She has lived her life in the spotlight from a young age and has excelled in all aspects of her career and personal life, proving critics wrong every step of the way. She is the perfect representation of what it means to be effortlessly chic and boldly empowered, and we’re excited to share a new chapter of her story with fans,” said Melissa Cronin, President of Pantheon Media Group.
It’s been decades since Victoria landed herself in the public eye, and she looks as slender as ever but tells GRAZIA, “It’s not about being a certain size. It’s about knowing who you are and being happy with who you are. When you’re younger you fight against that balance, but through being older I’ve reached a place where I know what that balance looks like. I just know what works for me.”
After years of doing Tracy Anderson’s method “and tons of cardio” Victoria tells GRAZIA she has switched up her fitness regime to focus on lifting heavy weights five or six days a week, with her husband David and their personal trainer - “I’ve always been a bit scared of weights, but it turns out I love them. It’s good to switch things up and keep your body guessing. I’ve got so much more muscle tone now.”
Victoria also opened up about her personal life and her eldest son Brooklyn’s recent Palm Beach wedding. For the nuptials, she and her newly appointed design director Lara Barrio created a floor-length slip dress in liquid-effect silk, trimmed with hand-cut French lace. “It took me quite a while to figure out what I wanted to wear,” she says.“The day wasn’t about me, it was about Brooklyn and Nicola. So I wanted to look appropriate, and really to be comfortable and to feel like myself.”
Meanwhile, this summer will be Victoria's 23rd wedding anniversary to world renowned soccer star, David Beckham. The secret to their long lasting marriage in the spotlight, she reveals, is “we have so much respect for each other. David is an incredible dad, and husband, and he’s very supportive of my work. We are really good partners.”
As Victoria embarks on a new chapter for her personal brand this year, she is still making time for family, making frequent trips to the US to visit Brooklyn, who is now living with his wife Nicola Peltz between LA and Palm Beach and Romeo who is living in Miami. Her youngest son Cruz lives in-between home and boarding school in the UK and her only daughter, Harper, who turns 11 this summer currently lives at home in London and will start secondary school in September. But despite being a global superstar and fashion icon around the world, Victoria insists “London is still home.”
The full interview with Victoria Beckham will be published in GRAZIA USA Volume 3, “Wanderlust” available nationwide from June 1, 2022.
GRAZIA GAZETTE is also set to launch multiple new issues throughout 2022, including a second summer season in The Hamptons, and more to follow.
ABOUT GRAZIA USA
GRAZIA USA is the 21st worldwide edition of Italy’s fashion authority, GRAZIA. For 80 years across 23 countries, GRAZIA has remained effortlessly chic, setting the global style agenda for sophisticated women everywhere—permeating seasons, styles, and trends. GRAZIA USA brings a cultural touchstone to the world’s largest luxury market with a mission to inspire and celebrate the individuality, beauty, and style of women around the world. The digital-first platform, complemented by a quarterly print book, features high-end fashion, beauty, arts, culture, design and travel content alongside celebrity interviews and critical essays. The debut print issue of GRAZIA USA launched in September 2021.
GRAZIA is a trademark registered and owned by Mondadori Media S.p.a. In the United States, GRAZIA is published as a luxury quarterly edition, with additional GRAZIA Gazettes published to celebrate iconic locales and memorable events. Learn more at Graziamagazine.com.
ABOUT PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP, LLC:
Pantheon Media Group (PMG) is an independent next-generation media company that brings one of the most prestigious European fashion magazines to the biggest fashion market in the world. PMG is the exclusive publisher of GRAZIA USA, the latest franchise of the iconic fashion bible, first launched in Italy in 1938. Also uniquely focused on beauty, culture, society, status, celebrity, and luxury, GRAZIA USA publishes digitally first and later in print, with the release of the first of its quarterly 400-page magazines in 2021. GRAZIA USA does more than just inform and inspire an educated audience of influential readers: It is unlike anything the fashion industry in the United States has ever seen. We do not serve readers, we serve users. PMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future, broadening storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, video, television, audio, e-commerce, live events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions and beyond. PMG is headquartered in New York City.
