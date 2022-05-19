Submit Release
Lander Hunter Education Class has a few more spots!

Lander - Do you need a hunter education class?  There is still room in one of the upcoming Lander classes and you can sign up here.

This is a conventional hunter ed course scheduled on Tues. May 31 (9:00 AM-4:00 PM); Wed. June 1 (noon - 4:00 PM); and Thur. June 2 (9:00 AM-4:00 PM). Lunch is scheduled for 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. on Tues & Thurs. It is suggested that students bring a sack lunch. There is no lunch break scheduled for Wed. If you have any questions, please reach out to the instructor at garywolfe9@outlook.com, phone 307-871-1510 or call Lander Region Information Specialist Rene Schell at 307-332-2688.

- WGFD -


 

