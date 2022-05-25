BEVEG ATTENDS SWEETS & SNACKS IN CHICAGO TO OFFER VEGAN CERTIFICATION WITH NSF

BeVeg Vegan Certification & NSF, a leading food/product certifier offer worldwide Vegan certification at Sweets & Snacks in Chicago May 23-26, 2022.

ILLINOIS, CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeVeg Vegan Certification is partnered with NSF, a global and leading food and product safety certifier to offer the only worldwide ISO-accredited Vegan certification program on the planet. Both organizations are in attendance at Sweets and Snacks, this week, to answer inquiries, at McCormick Place in Chicago May 23-26, 2022.

BeVeg Vegan logo is a global trademark that enables brands to independently validate Vegan product claims with confidence. This is important for the plant-based consumer and for the producer wishing to access and export to new capital markets. NSF offers the BeVeg Vegan certification as a bundled audit offering, which can take place at the same time, and for a discounted rate, during another product or business audit for non-GMO, organic, gluten-free kosher, among others.

To request an official Vegan certification quote from BeVeg, or learn more about the BeVeg-NSF partnership, visit Vegan certification with NSF online or find a representative at Sweets & Snacks this week.

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

