BEVEG ATTENDS SWEETS & SNACKS IN CHICAGO TO OFFER VEGAN CERTIFICATION WITH NSF
BeVeg Vegan Certification & NSF, a leading food/product certifier offer worldwide Vegan certification at Sweets & Snacks in Chicago May 23-26, 2022.
BeVeg Vegan trademark is the global benchmark claim for plant-based products worldwide.”ILLINOIS, CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeVeg Vegan Certification is partnered with NSF, a global and leading food and product safety certifier to offer the only worldwide ISO-accredited Vegan certification program on the planet. Both organizations are in attendance at Sweets and Snacks, this week, to answer inquiries, at McCormick Place in Chicago May 23-26, 2022.
— BeVeg Vegan Certification
BeVeg Vegan logo is a global trademark that enables brands to independently validate Vegan product claims with confidence. This is important for the plant-based consumer and for the producer wishing to access and export to new capital markets. NSF offers the BeVeg Vegan certification as a bundled audit offering, which can take place at the same time, and for a discounted rate, during another product or business audit for non-GMO, organic, gluten-free kosher, among others.
To request an official Vegan certification quote from BeVeg, or learn more about the BeVeg-NSF partnership, visit Vegan certification with NSF online or find a representative at Sweets & Snacks this week.
BeVeg International
BeVeg Int'l Vegan Cert
+1 866-529-1114
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn