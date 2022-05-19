COMPLAINT FILED AGAINST FORMER RAPID CITY POLICE OFFICER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, May 19, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. – The office of the South Dakota Attorney General announced today that a Complaint and Information charging Aggregated Second Degree Petty Theft (SDCL 22-30A-1, 22-30A-17.2, and 22-30A-18) has been filed against former Rapid City police officer Matthew R. Hower, 41 of Rapid City. The case stems from incidents which occurred while Hower was acting in his capacity as a Rapid City Police Officer and School Resource Officer for the Rapid City School District over a period stretching from April through May of 2022 in Rapid City, Pennington County, South Dakota.

The prosecution of the case will be handled by the Office of the Attorney General. Any individual named is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

-30-