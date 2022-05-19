Submit Release
News Search

There were 906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,463 in the last 365 days.

COMPLAINT FILED AGAINST FORMER RAPID CITY POLICE OFFICER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, May 19, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. – The office of the South Dakota Attorney General announced today that a Complaint and Information charging Aggregated Second Degree Petty Theft (SDCL 22-30A-1, 22-30A-17.2, and 22-30A-18) has been filed against former Rapid City police officer Matthew R. Hower, 41 of Rapid City.  The case stems from incidents which occurred while Hower was acting in his capacity as a Rapid City Police Officer and School Resource Officer for the Rapid City School District over a period stretching from April through May of 2022 in Rapid City, Pennington County, South Dakota.

The prosecution of the case will be handled by the Office of the Attorney General.  Any individual named is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

                                                                    -30-

You just read:

COMPLAINT FILED AGAINST FORMER RAPID CITY POLICE OFFICER

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.