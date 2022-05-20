Sports Turf Completes High-Performance Tennis Courts at Two Carroll County High Schools
Athletic construction company completes state-of-the-art courts for local student athletes
As a west Georgia-based company, Sports Turf is always honored when we can enhance local Carroll County high school facilities.”CARROLLTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Turf Company, a sports facility construction and specialty surfacing company, is excited to announce the completion of two Carroll County high school tennis court renovations. The scope of the project included removing the existing tennis court surface and installing Laykold Masters Gel tennis court systems.
— Sports Turf President Todd Wiggins
The two Carroll County schools include:
- Mt. Zion High School in Carrollton
- Central High School in Carrollton
“Our players and coaches are ecstatic with our new tennis courts,” Central High School Principal Jared Griffis said. “Our athletes notice a difference in footing, impact and fatigue since the first day they stepped on the new courts, and we couldn’t ask for a better system for our coaches and athletes to propel our tennis program forward.”
Sports Turf Company installed Laykold Masters Gel systems to both sets of Carroll County high schools’ tennis courts. The seamless-cushioned court system provides 17 percent force reduction to enhance player performance by reducing joint impact and body fatigue. The mixed-elastic court system absorbs athletes’ force while playing and returns that energy to the athlete, reducing fatigue. Focused on keeping athletes healthy while achieving peak performance, this system raises the bar for tennis court surfaces around the country.
“As a west Georgia-based company, Sports Turf is always honored when we can enhance local Carroll County high school facilities,” Sports Turf President Todd Wiggins said. “This court will keep these student-athletes healthy to play at peak performance during practices and in-season matches. Our hope is that this system will give students the opportunity to compete at the next level.”
For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.
Caroline Seeman
Rhythm Communications
+1 770-570-2571
cseeman@rhythmcommunications