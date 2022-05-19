Bridge Closure Next Week on Mile Post Road in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that the bridge that carries Route 4004 (Mile Post Road) over Gravel Run near Wolverton Road in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, will be closed next week for bridge work.

The week of Monday, May 23, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing emergency bridge work on the bridge. A detour using Route 4006 (Mile Hill Road) and Route 4004 in Klines Grove, Rush Township, will be in place.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, May 27, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

