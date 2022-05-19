PennDOT, AAA, Allegheny County Police Highlight Safety During National Bicycle Safety Month

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), AAA East Central and the Allegheny County Police today held a media event to discuss bicycle safety as part of National Bicycle Safety Month and National Bike to Work Week, running May 16-20.

As the weather breaks, more bicyclists are expected to be on the road. In southwest Pennsylvania, the City of Pittsburgh, has a high volume of motorist and bicyclist traffic. The safety partners urge both groups to work together to maintain a safer roadway.

Today's event was held along Baum Boulevard in the Shadyside/Bloomfield area within the City of Pittsburgh. The corridor has had dozens of bicycle crashes between 2016-2020, making it a prime location to discuss bicycle safety among motorists and bicyclists.

PennDOT addressed bicycle safety and "Share the Road" tips, which include following the same responsibilities as a vehicle driver. Bicyclists are expected to obey all traffic laws, including but not limited to, riding on the right side of the road, abiding by traffics signs and signals, and using turn signals. However, they may travel at less than the posted minimum speed. Additionally, bicyclists may operate on a shoulder or berm but are not required to do so.

AAA East Central discussed wearing a properly fitted helmet and the importance of knowing how to fit yourself. Anyone under the age of 12 must wear a helmet when riding a bicycle. This applies to anyone operating the bicycle, riding as a passenger, or riding in an attached restraining seat or trailer. However, the safety partners strongly recommend all bicyclists wear helmets whenever they ride.

The Allegheny County Police shared experiences as bike-stationed officers and the importance of following the rules of the road. They stressed that bicyclists experience close encounters every day, whether they are law enforcement or a public cyclist. It is everyone's responsibility to ensure each other's safety.

Motorists are reminded it is illegal to force a bicyclist off the road and violators may face criminal charges. When passing a bicyclist, motorists must allow at least four feet between their vehicle and the bicycle. Motorists should check for bicyclists in mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes and at intersections, as bicycles are small and may be difficult to see.

According to PennDOT data, from 2016 to 2020 there have been 5,220 bicycle crashes in Pennsylvania. Of those, 390 were located in Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties.

For more information on bicycle and pedestrian safety, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/Safety.

For regional twitter updates, visit www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

