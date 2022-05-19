Submit Release
Chateau Street Ramp to Northbound Route 65 Inspection Friday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing restrictions on the ramp from Chateau Street to northbound Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will occur Friday, May 20 weather permitting.

A lane restriction will occur on the ramp that carries traffic from Chateau Street to northbound Route 65 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Crews from the Alfred Benesch & Company will conduct bridge inspection work.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


