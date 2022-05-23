Submit Release
HRU Mortgage Investment Corp. Secures $10M Credit Facility from Private Equity Firm

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HRU Mortgage Investment Corp., an alternative mortgage investment provider and lender, along with HRU Financials, is pleased to announce that it has secured a significant credit facility of $10 million from a private equity firm.

“We are thrilled to have the support of a renowned private equity firm that will allow us to continue our mission of delivering the best possible return on investments for our shareholders while delivering excellent customer service,” said Patrick Lam, CEO of HRU Mortgage Investment Corp. “The $10 million credit facility demonstrates our company’s rapid growth and dedication to providing top-tier lending services backed by strict regulatory compliance, policies and procedures."

HRU Mortgage Investment Corp. recently broke into the fintech space and developed ClearLending, a mortgage trading platform for its clients, opening the door to full transparency so that clients can learn and invest freely through the mortgage trading platform.

Learn more about HRU’s mortgage trading platform at www.hrumic.com.

About HRU Mortgage Investment Corporation
HRU Mortgage Investment Corp., a subsidiary of HRU Financials Ltd., is an alternative mortgage investment provider and lender established in Toronto in 2016. As one of Canada's exclusive non-bank lenders, the company manages a diversified mortgage portfolio in the Greater Toronto Area, the largest and most reliable housing market in Canada. The company prides itself on its mission to deliver the best possible return on investments for shareholders while delivering excellent customer service. For more information, visit www.hrumic.com.

Michael Xia
HRU Mortgage Investment Corporation
+1 647-360-8996 ext. 101
michael.xia@hrufinancials.com

