BEVEG VEGAN CERTIFICATION AND NSF AT NATIONAL RESTAURANT SHOW IN CHICAGO

Products, restaurants and retailers sign up for Vegan certification with BeVeg. World's only accredited Vegan trademark.

BeVeg Vegan Certification & NSF, a global leading food and product safety certifier attends NRA in Chicago at McCormick Place May 23-26, 2022 - this weekend!

Official Vegan audits can take place at the same time and for a discounted rate during a product or business audit for non-GMO, organic, gluten-free kosher, among others.”
ILLINOIS, CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeVeg International Vegan Certification has partnered with one of the world’s largest food safety certifiers, NSF, to launch the world’s only ISO-accredited Vegan certification program, and both organizations are in attendance at the National Restaurant Association (NRA), this week!

The BeVeg Vegan trademark enables brands to independently validate product claims and assure consumers the product maintains Vegan integrity, which is important for the plant-based consumer. NSF offers the BeVeg Vegan certification as a bundled audit offering. Meaning, the official Vegan audit can take place at the same time and for a discounted rate during a product or business audit for non-GMO, organic, gluten-free kosher, among others.

To learn more about the partnership or request an official Vegan certification quote from BeVeg, visit Vegan certification with NSF online and at the show being held at the McCormick Place in Chicago May 21-24, 2022.

About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

Do you have a vegan product? Make your vegan claim official at

