BEVEG VEGAN CERTIFICATION AND NSF AT NATIONAL RESTAURANT SHOW IN CHICAGO
BeVeg Vegan Certification & NSF, a global leading food and product safety certifier attends NRA in Chicago at McCormick Place May 23-26, 2022 - this weekend!
Official Vegan audits can take place at the same time and for a discounted rate during a product or business audit for non-GMO, organic, gluten-free kosher, among others.”ILLINOIS, CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeVeg International Vegan Certification has partnered with one of the world’s largest food safety certifiers, NSF, to launch the world’s only ISO-accredited Vegan certification program, and both organizations are in attendance at the National Restaurant Association (NRA), this week!
— BeVeg Vegan Certification
The BeVeg Vegan trademark enables brands to independently validate product claims and assure consumers the product maintains Vegan integrity, which is important for the plant-based consumer. NSF offers the BeVeg Vegan certification as a bundled audit offering. Meaning, the official Vegan audit can take place at the same time and for a discounted rate during a product or business audit for non-GMO, organic, gluten-free kosher, among others.
To learn more about the partnership or request an official Vegan certification quote from BeVeg, visit Vegan certification with NSF online and at the show being held at the McCormick Place in Chicago May 21-24, 2022.
