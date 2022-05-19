Tenn. National Guard to attend local Armed Forces Day Event

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Members from the Tennessee National Guard’s 230th Sustainment Brigade and the Recruiting and Retention Battalion will participate in this year’s Mission BBQ Armed Forces Day celebration held on 1926 Gunbarrel Road in Chattanooga, May 21.

The event starts at 11:00 a.m. local and will feature a U.S. Army Humvee, the singing of the National Anthem, a gun salute, and opportunities to meet with Soldiers. This portion of the event is free and open to the public.

There is no required RSVP for the local media, however, please contact Lt. Col. Darrin Haas at (615) 313-0662 for questions or additional information on this event.

Who: Tennessee National Guard and Mission BBQ

What: Celebration for Armed Forces Day

Where: 1926 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga, 37421

When: 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. EDT

Why: This is an opportunity for the local community to meet members of the Tennessee National Guard while honoring Veterans in the U.S. Armed Services.

PDF of Full Press Release