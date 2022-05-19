SPECIAL OPERATIONS / MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A1003048

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: May 19, 2022, at approximately 1309 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 North

TOWN: Williston

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: MM 85

WEATHER: Heavy rainfall

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet blacktop surface

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Nicholas Viens

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: BMW

VEHICLE MODEL: M40i

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected minor injuries

HOSPITAL: The University of Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On May 19, 2022, at approximately 1309 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a reported one-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 North near mile marker 85, in the Town of Williston. Nicholas Viens (28) of Burlington, VT was identified as the operator and lone occupant of the vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicates Viens was traveling north on Interstate 89 in the right travel lane at a speed he estimated to be approximately 70 MPH during heavy precipitating rainfall. Viens advised he began losing control of the motor vehicle, crossed into the left passing lane and subsequently left the roadway. Upon leaving the roadway the vehicle struck a tree head-on and partially overturned. Speed and roadway conditions were contributing factors in this motor vehicle crash.

Viens was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. Viens was subsequently issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for a violation of Title 23 VSA 1038, “Driving on roadways laned for traffic.” The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by members of the South Burlington Fire and Rescue as well as the Vermont Department of Fire Safety, who came upon the motor vehicle crash. Anyone who witnessed this crash is encouraged to contact the State Police.

Trooper Christopher Hein

Special Operations | Crash Reconstruction

Vermont State Police

2777 Saint George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Email: Christopher.hein@vermont.gov

Cell: 802.760.0511

Phone: 802.878.7111 x4047