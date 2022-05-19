Submit Release
News Search

There were 911 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,468 in the last 365 days.

SPECIAL OPERATIONS / MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22A1003048                                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein

STATION: Williston Barracks                               

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: May 19, 2022, at approximately 1309 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 North

TOWN: Williston

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: MM 85

WEATHER: Heavy rainfall   

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet blacktop surface

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Nicholas Viens

AGE: 28  

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: BMW

VEHICLE MODEL: M40i

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected minor injuries

HOSPITAL: The University of Vermont Medical Center

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On May 19, 2022, at approximately 1309 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a reported one-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 North near mile marker 85, in the Town of Williston. Nicholas Viens (28) of Burlington, VT was identified as the operator and lone occupant of the vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicates Viens was traveling north on Interstate 89 in the right travel lane at a speed he estimated to be approximately 70 MPH during heavy precipitating rainfall. Viens advised he began losing control of the motor vehicle, crossed into the left passing lane and subsequently left the roadway. Upon leaving the roadway the vehicle struck a tree head-on and partially overturned. Speed and roadway conditions were contributing factors in this motor vehicle crash.

 

Viens was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. Viens was subsequently issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for a violation of Title 23 VSA 1038, “Driving on roadways laned for traffic.” The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by members of the South Burlington Fire and Rescue as well as the Vermont Department of Fire Safety, who came upon the motor vehicle crash. Anyone who witnessed this crash is encouraged to contact the State Police.

 

 

 

 

 

Trooper Christopher Hein

Special Operations | Crash Reconstruction

Vermont State Police

2777 Saint George Road

Williston, VT 05495

 

Email: Christopher.hein@vermont.gov

Cell: 802.760.0511

Phone: 802.878.7111 x4047

 

 

You just read:

SPECIAL OPERATIONS / MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.