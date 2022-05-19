SPECIAL OPERATIONS / MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1003048
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: May 19, 2022, at approximately 1309 hours
STREET: Interstate 89 North
TOWN: Williston
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: MM 85
WEATHER: Heavy rainfall
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet blacktop surface
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Nicholas Viens
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: BMW
VEHICLE MODEL: M40i
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected minor injuries
HOSPITAL: The University of Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On May 19, 2022, at approximately 1309 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a reported one-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 North near mile marker 85, in the Town of Williston. Nicholas Viens (28) of Burlington, VT was identified as the operator and lone occupant of the vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicates Viens was traveling north on Interstate 89 in the right travel lane at a speed he estimated to be approximately 70 MPH during heavy precipitating rainfall. Viens advised he began losing control of the motor vehicle, crossed into the left passing lane and subsequently left the roadway. Upon leaving the roadway the vehicle struck a tree head-on and partially overturned. Speed and roadway conditions were contributing factors in this motor vehicle crash.
Viens was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. Viens was subsequently issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for a violation of Title 23 VSA 1038, “Driving on roadways laned for traffic.” The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by members of the South Burlington Fire and Rescue as well as the Vermont Department of Fire Safety, who came upon the motor vehicle crash. Anyone who witnessed this crash is encouraged to contact the State Police.
Trooper Christopher Hein
Special Operations | Crash Reconstruction
Vermont State Police
2777 Saint George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Email: Christopher.hein@vermont.gov
Cell: 802.760.0511
Phone: 802.878.7111 x4047