Company Announcement Date: May 19, 2022 FDA Publish Date: May 19, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Improper Processing Company Name: QueensMade Lemonade LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Lemon Juice Flavors and Ginger Turmeric Shots

Cincinnati, Ohio (May 13, 2022) - QueensMade Lemonade LLC Cincinnati is issuing a voluntary recall of all its juice-type products, including all lemonade flavors as well as its Ginger Turmeric shots. The products included in this recall are adulterated because they were produced without the benefit of inspection and the safety parameters were not able to be verified.

The juice products were sold at various retail locations, restaurants, and mobile food trucks throughout the Cincinnati area.

Point-of-sale locations include:

Curb Master Food Truck

BP Oil Gas Station-6464 Winton Road, Cincinnati

Jo Jo Fish and Chicken-979 Hawthorne Avenue, Cincinnati

Supreme Styles Barber Shop-1569 Chase Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223

No reports of illness involving these products have been reported. Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of foodborne illness should contact a physician immediately.

All product involved in this recall can be returned to QueensMade Lemonade LLC, 4978 Cleves Warsaw Pike. Cincinnati, Ohio 45238. Customers or suppliers with any questions or concerns should contact Lynell Wilson at (513) 205-3753.

