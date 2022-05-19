Federal Reserve Board finalizes rule that governs funds transfers over the Federal Reserve Banks' FedNow Service
May 19, 2022
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday finalized a rule that governs funds transfers over the Federal Reserve Banks' FedNowâ„ Service. The final rule is substantially similar to the proposal from last year, with a few clarifications in response to comments.
The FedNow Service is a new 24x7x365 interbank settlement service with clearing functionality to support instant payments in the United States and is expected to be available in 2023.
The final rule provides a comprehensive set of rules governing funds transfers over the FedNow Service and provides legal certainty and clarity on the rights and obligations of parties to a transfer over the FedNow Service.
