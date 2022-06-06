River’s Edge Golf Course in Bend Tees Off with Free Toptracer Driving Range
We are excited to add another way to have fun, improve your game and get the most out of practice.”BEND, OREGON, USA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- River’s Edge has installed Toptracer Mobile Range technology across all 20 bays of its popular driving range located in the center of Bend, Oregon. The mobile Toptracer technology, developed and marketed by Topgolf, is included at no additional charge.
— Jennifer High, River's Edge GM
“We are excited to bring Toptracer to River’s Edge and Bend” said Jeff Kramer, President of the River’s Edge Community Master Association (RECMA). “This new technology brings our driving range experience to a whole new level, complemented by our new café, mats, range targets, mowing patterns and new range balls.”
With Toptracer Range technology, River’s Edge adds an interactive experience in the center of Bend designed to attract both avid and novice golfers by transforming its range into both a practice and entertainment destination. "Golfers can compete against each other, play virtual courses and receive instant and accurate shot feedback." Added Jennifer High, General Manager of River's Edge. "We are excited to add another way to have fun, improve your game and get the most out of practice."
With the simple addition of the free Toptracer APP on your phone or tablet allows golfers to warm up before you tee it up, practice your swing, play a virtual round at some of the world’s top courses, or challenge your golf buddies to a game. The technology combines tech and fun to create a superior experience that is perfect for all skill levels.
The Toptracer Range system uses traditional range balls the same ball-tracking technology that traces the shots of the game’s best players on television. Golfers simply download the free APP, purchase a bucket of balls, locate themselves on the range using their phone and enjoy all the training benefits and fun of Toptracer.
About River’s Edge
River’s Edge Golf Course is public golf course, operated as a non-profit owned by the residents that surround the golf course. Situated in the center of Bend, the par-72 course was designed by Robert Muir Graves. River’s Edge is one of the most scenic courses in Central Oregon offering great views through the Ponderosa Pines. For more information go to www.riversedgegolf.com.
About Toptracer
Toptracer, an innovative technology from Topgolf Entertainment Group, is the most-used and most-trusted advanced ball-tracing technology. The first of its kind to be introduced to the game of golf, Toptracer has revolutionized the way viewers experience the game at select Topgolf venues, driving ranges and while watching major golf tournaments. Today, Toptracer technology powers over 400 Toptracer Range driving ranges in 31 countries.
