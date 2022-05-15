River’s Edge Golf Course Joins Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf
Water conservation is critically important in Central Oregon. We are committed to finding better ways to conserve water, moderate chemical use, and support wildlife and habitat on the golf course.”BEND, OREGON, USA, May 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Kramer, the President of the River’s Edge Community Master Association (RECMA), announced today that River’s Edge Golf Course has joined the Audubon International Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf (ACSP). ACSP is an environmental education and certification program designed to help courses like River’s Edge protect the environment and promote environmental sustainability. “We felt that the ACSP’s programs mirrored our plans to preserve our valuable natural areas and wildlife habitats,” Kramer said.
“River’s Edge is making a strong commitment to its environmental program,” said Christine Kane, CEO at Audubon International, “They are to be commended for taking a forward-looking view toward preserving the natural heritage of the area by protecting the local watershed and providing a sanctuary for wildlife on the golf course property.”
When golf courses join the ACSP, they collaborate with Audubon International to develop an environmental management plan and document results in environmental planning, wildlife and habitat management, chemical use reduction and safety, water conservation, water quality management, and outreach and education.
“We know that water conservation is critically important in Central Oregon” said Paul Meridith, Superintendent at River’s Edge, “With help from ACSP, we are looking for better ways to conserve water, moderate our use of chemicals, and manage the wildlife and habitat on the golf course”.
About River’s Edge
River’s Edge Golf Course is a public golf course, operated as a non-profit owned by the residents that surround the golf course. Situated in the center of Bend, the par-72 course was designed by Robert Muir Graves. Located in the foothills of Aubrey Butte, River’s Edge is one of the most scenic courses in Central Oregon offering spectacular views throughout the course. For more information go to www.riversedgegolf.com.
About Audubon International
Audubon International is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) environmental education organization dedicated to providing people with the education and assistance they need to practice responsible management of land, water, wildlife, and other natural resources. To meet this mission, the organization provides training, services, and a set of award-winning environmental education and certification programs for individuals, organizations, properties, new developments, and entire communities. For more information, contact Audubon International go to www.auduboninternational.or
