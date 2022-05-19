Latham Industries Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

ISO 9001 Certified

Internationally Recognized Standard Validates the Quality of Latham Industries' Contract Manufacturing and Its Ability to Deliver Customer Satisfaction

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latham Industries, the preferred U.S. electronics contract manufacturer (CM) for innovative industrial companies, announced that it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification of its surface mount (SMT) and thru-hole assembly, prototyping, box build, rework and repair services, including ball-grid array (BGA) and cable assembly. The certification was performed by independent third-party, Kalos Certifications LLC, ANAB accredited.

“ISO is one of the most rigorous and respected regulatory bodies worldwide,” said Tracey Latham, founder and CEO at Latham Industries. “Our ISO 9001 certification stands as a testament to our high-quality products and services that meet our customer, statutory and regulatory demands. This is yet another incredible accomplishment and serves as external validation to our customers that we have the necessary systems and processes in place to ensure only the highest quality of products and support offerings.”

Established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the ISO 9001 addresses the establishment and certification of a quality management system (QMS). The standard specifies the requirements to plan, establish, implement, operate, monitor, review, maintain and continually improve a documented management system to protect against, reduce the likelihood of occurrence, prepare for, respond to, and recover from disruptive incidents when they arise. It is intended to be applicable to all organizations, or parts thereof, regardless of type, size and nature of the organization.

To learn more about Latham Industries’ compliance and certification information, visit LathamIndustries.com or contact their offices at telephone 602-529-6108.

About Latham Industries

Latham Industries, LLC is the preferred U.S. electronics contract manufacturer (CM) for innovative industrial companies needing surface mount (SMT/SMD), plated-through-hole (PTH), and mixed technology printed circuit board (PCB) assembly. As a woman-owned business headquartered in Phoenix, the company brings state-of-the-art equipment and an experienced team to deliver superior PCB assembly—from design and engineering, to materials management, component placement, testing and inspection, rework and repair. Customers across aerospace, commercial, medical, military, security, and other markets trust Latham Industries as their one-stop shop for the best quality, best cost, and best technology for PCB manufacturing. To learn more, visit www.lathamindustries.com