Acker Expands into UK as Fine Wine Merchant with European Stockholding
America’s Oldest Wine Merchant & Leading Auction House Increases Global Footprint as UK Rare Wine Merchant
The fact remains that market demand continues to outpace the available fine wine in the world. Offering UK-located wines for sale to our clients abroad was crucial, and we are happy to meet that need.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acker, America's oldest wine merchant and leading auction house has expanded into the UK as a fine wine merchant. Adding to its existing global private client business, the company has amassed a robust inventory of UK-based stock consisting of wines with great provenance, including rare vintage Champagne, First Growth Bordeaux, red and white Grand Cru Burgundy, and more. The company’s UK site connects customers to a digitally maintained list of wines, with orders serviced by its knowledgeable and reputable staff.
— Irvin Goldman, Acker CEO
To oversee operations, the company has brought on well-respected wine-trade veterans Nick Martin, formerly of Farr Vintners, as Managing Director of the UK, and Kate Janecek as Buying Director, formerly of Justerini & Brooks and Berry Brothers & Rudd. Along with expert sales associates, the company is building out Acker UK’s business, offering primarily wines originating in Europe and sourced from European collectors and distributors, adding an important layer of provenance for many buyers in the region.
“Having wines on our stock list that have never left Europe is a tremendous selling-point in the UK,” said Nick Martin, UK Managing Director. “Since many of the world’s greatest wines are produced in our part of the world, knowing these wines have not been moved out of Europe lends a touch more confidence to our clients.” He added, “Even buyers who wish to take advantage of this outside of the UK may purchase and have their wine held in bond here, which is a service we offer and one that has financial benefits to investors.”
Acker’s continued global expansion into Europe comes during a time of rebirth for the company, with CEO Irvin Goldman having joined the operation in 2017. Global sales expanded with key hires at the corporate level from top competing auction houses and retailers – injecting even deeper industry expertise and influence into the already very successful company. Said Goldman, “The fact remains that market demand continues to outpace the available fine wine in the world. As the need for the world’s top brands continues to hold worldwide, offering UK-located wines for sale to our clients abroad was crucial, and we are very happy to meet that need as we continue to grow.”
Acker’s UK stock list is viewable at uk.ackerwines.com.
About Acker
Now in its third century, Acker is America’s oldest wine shop (est. 1820), and the world’s largest rare wine and spirits auction house. Since Acker began hosting auctions in 1998, the house has gained worldwide acclaim, expanding its vast array of services including cellar consultations, a deep stockholding of rare and fine wine for immediate sale, first class wine education services, luxury wine experiences, and much more. It has been named in the Top 10 of the World's Most Iconic Wine Shops by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. The company's global footprint extends from New York to Hong Kong, Tokyo, London - 13 cities worldwide. Learn more about Acker at ackerwines.com.
