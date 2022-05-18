Weekly Salmon Fishing Update – May 18, 2022

Welcome to our weekly Chinook Salmon Fishing Update. Throughout the next several months we will provide updates on changes to seasons and rules and share data from dam counts, creel surveys, and hatchery returns to help anglers plan their salmon fishing trips.

Fishing is picking up in the Clearwater and Lower Salmon Rivers so be sure to check out this week's update.

This week we cover seasons and rules information for the current fisheries and discuss dam counts, harvest reports, and hatchery returns. For more information, check out the links below.