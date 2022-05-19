Submit Release
StenoMasters Seeking New Members June 2022

StenoMasters logo

StenoMasters official logo.

A headshot of Joshua Edwards

Joshua Edwards, RDR, CRR, CRC

A community known for speech practice and comradery has announced a new membership drive.

We are an inclusive, safe space to practice public speaking. Everyone is welcomed.”
— Joshua Edwards, RDR, CRR, CRC
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in October 2021, StenoMasters, an online nonprofit speaking club, is seeking more members. The club is announcing open enrollment through Spring and Summer 2022 to all who wish to improve speaking skills.

Anyone interested may sign up to attend the June 6, 2022 meeting at 8:30 p.m., and is encouraged to participate, practice leadership, and find their voice.

Founding member Joshua Edwards had this to say, “we are an inclusive, safe space to practice public speaking. Everyone is welcomed.”

Member Christopher Day added, “A lot of court reporters and stenographers struggle with speaking. This is a point in time where there are a lot of voices in our industry trying to speak over the women and men making the record. This club provides a place to craft our message and figure out what works.”

The court reporting & stenotype services industry has seen a dramatic increase in consumer awareness publications and educational materials in recent years. The speaking skills honed at StenoMasters are useful for creating such content in various forms, including videos, streams, vlogs, and presentations.

Joshua Edwards, RDR, CRR, CRC, ACR, RCR
StenoMasters
joshuabedwards1980@gmail.com

